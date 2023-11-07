Generating renewable energy depends on reliably forecasting the weather and its impact on wind and solar power generation. The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite utilizes data and advanced analytics, allowing power companies to plan generation and energy management schedules more effectively and efficiently.
The suite also helps utilities maintain the assets that deliver this power to consumers, by monitoring and modeling the vegetation growth that threatens power lines. With advanced and customizable alerts, the IBM® Vegetation Management solution helps utilities maintain and repair the power lines before outages occur.
Accurately estimate renewable energy output based on advanced weather models, and compare estimates with real-time data to measure delta. Use reliable energy forecasting to take initiative and inform rapid decision-making.
Model historic weather records and real-time conditions to set up wind alerts and schedule work orders for energy systems safely and proactively.
Assess the current state of vegetation across your territory and prioritize trimming schedules based on customized scoring metrics.
Influences of climate change and rapidly growing capacity have made forecasting for renewable generation challenging in many places across the globe. See how the IBM® Renewables Forecasting platform generates high-accuracy energy production forecast for wind and solar farms by using advanced analytics, IoT sensors and best-in-class weather data.
IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are working together to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can increase crop yield and decrease economic and environmental costs.
Plan21 Foundation and IBM improve global food security by helping smallholder farmers in Latin America manage crops more sustainably and productively.
Shell and IBM determined that one of the best paths forward is building a digital platform, OREN, to enable decarbonization through operational excellence, safety, and sustainability in mining.
Aeromexico and IBM are putting passenger safety at the forefront with informed climate risk analysis using geospatial data for the more than 100 routes in Mexico and worldwide.
