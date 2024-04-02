Home Asset management Environmental Intelligence Suite IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite
Gain climate insights to anticipate disruptions, manage risks, and build sustainable operations.
SaaS platform to monitor, predict, and respond to weather and climate impact.

Companies face rising climate-related risks, with 87% of leaders increasing sustainability investments1, USD 380 billion in disaster losses2, and 90% of large companies at risk by 20503. A data-driven approach for climate adaptation is crucial for safeguarding operations.

  • Assess operational impacts using accurate geospatial and meteorological data.
  • Predict and plan for disruptions with industry-specific analytics and data.
  • Meet sustainability demands with real-time weather insights and informed decision-making.
Discover how IBM has combined unique insights into its Outage Prediction model, including vegetation insights over the transmission and distribution networks.
Try Essentials package free for 30 days

Geospatial AI Geospatial analytics and IBM® Geospatial Foundation Model technology Detect and mitigate the impact of climate change on your enterprise using artificial intelligence and high-resolution satellite imagery. Explore geospatial AI
Monitoring services Streamlined monitoring A single, at-a-glance dashboard puts visualizations, alerts and geospatial insights in one place, so you can monitor a critical job site with ease. Explore monitoring services
Custom solutions Customized adaptation solutions With built-in tools for developing customized models and monitoring applications, you can access the environmental data you require and integrate them into the most relevant workflows for your business needs. Explore custom adaptation solutions
API solutions Application of weather, geospatial, and carbon APIs More than 150 endpoints for weather, geospatial, and carbon data make adding value and functionality to your applications seamless with alerts, notifications, forecast data, weather imagery, and more. Explore APIs and developer solutions
Climate risk insight Expect the unexpected with Climate Risk Insights Gain climate intelligence with analysis tools such as hazard breakdown, MVaR, geographical data, and risk severity level to help safeguard your business assets. Explore climate risk insight

Vegetation Management Condition based vegetation management Make informed decisions about how and when to maintain resources threatened by vegetative growth. The Environmental Intelligence Suite combines satellite data and Geiger-mode LiDAR predictive analytics with weather data to deliver AI-driven insights about high-risk encroachment zones. Learn more about vegetation management
Weather safety Environmental intelligence is business intelligence Improve employee and customer safety by using clear, reliable insights to plan around high-risk weather conditions. Combining artificial intelligence with weather, climate, and operational data into a single solution that empowers you to prepare for emergencies, you can take initiative and help keep your business safe. Learn more about weather safety
Risk management Put weather insights to work Turn proactive risk mitigation into a competitive advantage. Harness predictive analytics and maximize revenue generation by combining weather, geospatial, and industry-specific environmental information into an all-in-one platform. Learn more about risk management
Sustainability strategy Take advantage of high value insights Protect your business and the planet from the impacts of climate change. With analytics, alerts, and dashboard visualizations, you can make better decisions and regulatory initiatives to inform a more sustainable future. Learn more about sustainability strategy

See Outage Prediction in action With its monitoring capabilities, the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite delivers real-time alerting, helps your teams accurately monitor key points of interest and keeps them safe when deployed.
See Vegetation Management in action The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite Vegetation Management platform uses artificial intelligence, satellite imaging and LiDAR data, including Geiger-mode data and linear LiDAR to assess and monitor vegetation and improve work prioritization.
See Renewables Forecasting in action Influences of climate change and rapidly growing capacity have made forecasting for renewable generation challenging in many places across the globe. See how the Environmental Intelligence Suite Renewables Forecasting platform generates high-accuracy energy production forecasts for wind and solar farms by using advanced analytics, IoT sensors and best-in-class weather data.
See Monitoring Services in action With its monitoring capabilities, the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite delivers real time alerting, helps your teams accurately monitor key points of interest and keeps them safe when deployed.
Explore G2's Momentum Grid® Report for Sustainability Management

Infographic based on G2 2024 Spring Reports
Interested in learning more about how the Environmental Intelligence Suite can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence Suite demo.

Footnotes

1How does climate change affect businesses? 5 financial impacts (link resides outside ibm.com), Tech Target, 2023.

2Here’s how climate change will impact businesses everywhere – and what can be done ( link resides outside ibm.com),  Zurich, 2024.

3Record Heat Is Burning Investors and They Don’t Know It ( link resides outside ibm.com), Bloomberg, 2023.