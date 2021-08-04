What is geospatial data?

Geospatial data is information that describes objects, events or other features with a location on or near the surface of the earth. Geospatial data typically combines location information (usually coordinates on the earth) and attribute information (the characteristics of the object, event or phenomena concerned) with temporal information (the time or life span at which the location and attributes exist).

The location provided may be static in the short term (for example, the location of a piece of equipment, an earthquake event, children living in poverty) or dynamic (for example, a moving vehicle or pedestrian, the spread of an infectious disease).

Geospatial data typically involves large sets of spatial data gleaned from many diverse sources in varying formats and can include information such as census data, satellite imagery, weather data, cell phone data, drawn images and social media data. Geospatial data is most useful when it can be discovered, shared, analyzed and used in combination with traditional business data.

Geospatial analytics is used to add timing and location to traditional types of data and to build data visualizations. These visualizations can include maps, graphs, statistics and cartograms that show historical changes and current shifts. This additional context allows for a more complete picture of events. Insights that might be overlooked in a massive spreadsheet are revealed in easy-to-recognize visual patterns and images. This can make predictions faster, easier and more accurate.

Geospatial information systems (GIS) relate specifically to the physical mapping of data within a visual representation. For example, when a hurricane map (which shows location and time) is overlaid with another layer showing potential areas for lightning strikes, you’re seeing GIS in action.