To give her vision wings, MANA needed a system that could rapidly mine huge data volumes, as the body of knowledge around deforestation continues to rapidly grow. She also needed a platform that could quickly scale in line with the demand for this information.

The IBM Garage™ team in France was happy to step up and help. They understood that AI services on a cloud platform could deliver what MANA needed.

Nicolas Comete, IT Architect and IBM Garage Engineer, and Quentin Siraut, IBM Garage Software Developer, worked closely with the MANA team on the project. As avid hikers and campers, they saw it as an opportunity to use their expertise to benefit the environment.

Image above: An indigenous boy in the Amazon, September 2020 (Credit Thomas Pizer/aquaverde.org)

“It’s not always the case that developers can commit ourselves to something that corresponds to our values,” says Comete. “From my point of view, many of the problems we face today are coming from the way we behave with nature, including forests and animals. This engagement with MANA was one way I could help make the planet a little better.”

In addition to supporting MANA’s cause, Comete and Siraut had the requisite AI and cloud expertise for the project. Comete first tried his hand at software development when he was a teenager. “Since I was a child, I enjoyed playing video games. When I turned 15 years old, I began to develop video games and write algorithms,” he says.

Siraut, in turn, always wanted to innovate, which attracted him to the field of software development. Now a self-described AI, machine learning and deep learning enthusiast, he enjoys applying IBM Watson® capabilities in novel ways.

“More and more, innovation is brought to various industries with AI; I like that we can help MANA use Watson AI for good,” he says.