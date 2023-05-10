Today’s national security organizations are compelled to leverage multiple data sources in real time to enhance human decision-making. Responsible AI solutions can bolster defense, intelligence and military operations by processing and analyzing large amounts of information at high speed. They can also provide an unprecedented tactical and operational advantage. For decades, IBM has earned our clients' trust by responsibly deploying new technologies with a clear purpose, and meeting strict security and data management requirements.
Learn how IBM can get you and your team the right data, at the right time, in the right way.
Defense Simulation Analystical Service (DSaS) is a real-time mission planning environment that expands the commander’s decision space with situational awareness and course of action analysis to improve trusted decision-making across domains.
Quantum-safe encryption is key to addressing the quantum-based cybersecurity threats of the future. Defense organizations are well advised to get ahead of the quantum-safe encryption curve, starting with understanding what data might be at risk from future threats.
Act on insights closer to where data is created. How do you manage and promote security across thousands of edge servers and hundreds of thousands of edge devices cost-effectively? The answer: IBM Edge Application Manager.
Accelerating the modernization of applications for rapid cloud migration is an effective way in which defense agencies can implement digital transformation and address business imperatives. See how Red Hat’s open and flexible hybrid approach can help the DoD connect clouds, teams and processes.
AI-based predictive maintenance solutions go beyond time-scheduled maintenance to condition-based action to predict the likelihood of future failures, improving asset reliability and enabling cost reduction.
Get transformative solutions that enable government and defense agencies to modernize faster and enhance mission readiness and decision advantage.
IBM and ProMare are enabling autonomous ships and marine innovation with AI, automation, edge computing and cloud technologies.
With the GUARDIAN command-and-control system, UK’s Air Defence System can improve the rapid exchange of real-time information and speed, the accuracy of decision-making and the response to threats.
Navy scientists and engineers have access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, and can explore quantum technologies that are critical to the future battlespace.
Improbable, IBM and the Digital Foundry are ensuring the next generation of synthetic environments can get in the hands of end users as quickly as possible while helping the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) realize significant value.
By computing data at the edge, defense organizations can save time and money while better protecting citizens.
Within a 31-month schedule, the Air Force Institute of Technology, Poland, completed the Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) system, allowing NATO to operate a fleet of five Global Hawk, remotely-piloted aircraft.
Collaboration across government and industry among AUKUS nations—Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—is key to implement this historic security agreement effectively.
Drawing from interviews with key government and military officials, IBM and Oxford Economics identified crucial steps in leveraging data to become a more united, interoperable force.
AI is a strategically important technology for the defense industry worldwide. The opportunities are far-reaching, from military applications to business and noncombat-focused uses.
US and allied leaders face many challenges in reckoning with the growing importance of the information domain. Visualization plays a key role in managing information and supporting decision-making in concrete circumstances.
We believe in innovation that matters: building groundbreaking technology that drives mission success on the final frontier and improves life for the rest of us on earth.
