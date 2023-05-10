Defense Simulation Analytical Service Mission planning Defense Simulation Analystical Service (DSaS) is a real-time mission planning environment that expands the commander’s decision space with situational awareness and course of action analysis to improve trusted decision-making across domains.

IBM Quantum Quantum safe Quantum-safe encryption is key to addressing the quantum-based cybersecurity threats of the future. Defense organizations are well advised to get ahead of the quantum-safe encryption curve, starting with understanding what data might be at risk from future threats.

IBM Edge Application Manager AI and edge autonomous Act on insights closer to where data is created. How do you manage and promote security across thousands of edge servers and hundreds of thousands of edge devices cost-effectively? The answer: IBM Edge Application Manager.

Red Hat Modernization Accelerating the modernization of applications for rapid cloud migration is an effective way in which defense agencies can implement digital transformation and address business imperatives. See how Red Hat’s open and flexible hybrid approach can help the DoD connect clouds, teams and processes.

IBM Maximo Asset maintenance AI-based predictive maintenance solutions go beyond time-scheduled maintenance to condition-based action to predict the likelihood of future failures, improving asset reliability and enabling cost reduction.