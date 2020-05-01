Join the new space revolution
At IBM Space, we believe in innovation that matters: that means building groundbreaking technology that drives success on the final frontier–and also improves life for the rest of us on Earth. After partnering with NASA 50 years ago to land the first humans on the moon, today IBM is fueling the next era of space exploration, with a renewed focus on humanity and sustainability.
By uniting technology, strategy and services through the lens of space, our team solves complex, off-world challenges for clients and partners in the rapidly growing NewSpace Ecosystem.
Let’s build the future of space, together.
Earth’s climate is changing. IBM’s new geospatial foundation model could help our planet track and adapt to a new landscape.
Predict outcomes faster using a platform built with data fabric architecture. Collect, organize and analyze data, no matter where it resides.
Faster processes and shorter client wait times – that's the brilliance of AI-powered automation.
Deploy and run apps consistently across environments from any cloud vendor.
Intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance and reliability in a single platform.
Use AI to rapidly investigate and prioritize high-fidelity security alerts based on credibility, relevance and severity.
Edge computing in space allows data to be analyzed closer to its origin for better efficiency and faster insight. See how NASA is using IBM Edge.
CIMON, the AI-powered robot, launches a new era in space travel.
Landing the first two astronauts on the moon in July of 1969 ranks as one of the great engineering achievements in human history.
Learn about Naeem Altaf and his vision for IBM Space.
The space economy is expanding, and no one wants to be left behind. Learn how exponential technologies are laying the groundwork for the next generation of space exploration.
Apollo 11 landed on the moon 50 years ago. Here's how space exploration is expected to change in the near future.
Learn how in-space data processing allows for quicker analysis and action.
IBM Space will be launching its first CubeSat space mission, ENDURANCE, giving students across the world access to space.
Powerful edge computing can provide quick and valuable insights from the vast quantities of data collected by satellites.