“Built from IBM’s collaboration with NASA, the watsonx.ai model is designed to convert satellite data into high-resolution maps of floods, fires, and other landscape changes to reveal our planet’s past and hint at its future.”

“The preview version of the base geospatial foundation model and suite of fine-tuned models, all running on watsonx.ai, is planned to be available through IBM EIS.1 We believe this release will be invaluable for data scientists, developers, researchers, and students.”