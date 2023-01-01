“Built from IBM’s collaboration with NASA, the watsonx.ai model is designed to convert satellite data into high-resolution maps of floods, fires, and other landscape changes to reveal our planet’s past and hint at its future.”
“The preview version of the base geospatial foundation model and suite of fine-tuned models, all running on watsonx.ai, is planned to be available through IBM EIS.1 We believe this release will be invaluable for data scientists, developers, researchers, and students.”
NASA (link resides outside of ibm.com) is America’s civil space program and the global leader in space exploration. At its 20 centers and facilities across the country–and the only National Laboratory in space–NASA studies Earth, including its climate, our Sun, and our solar system and beyond.
