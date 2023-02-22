Home Consulting Government Preparing governments for future shocks
Transforming government readiness and resilience for an increasingly uncertain world
In the last few years, governments have provided vital solutions and services to citizens during trying times. Looking ahead, government leaders will have to use the knowledge they have gained throughout the years to meet the increasing demand for public services. They should also be prepared for future shocks. Increased economic volatility, extreme climate changes and supply chain disruptions are just some of the complex challenges that make future shocks more likely and impactful. To increase trust and confidence, government agencies can embody the true sense of digital governments that put citizens first by modernizing the IT infrastructure and workflows that make the delivery of safe, secure and reliable public services feasible.
higher housing placement rate for Sonoma County’s homeless population compared to the national placement rate²

reduction in calls each month to New Jersey Department of Community Affairs call center leveraging self-service virtual agent solutions³

USD saved by a US Defense organization using AI-enabled predictive maintenance for select aircraft⁴
An employment benefits portal carries the same expectation as a streaming media platform. Our award-winning design capabilities deliver the ease of use, utility and speed that citizens demand.

AI can enable superior citizen experiences. Leveraging automation to reimagine processes reduces manual, paper-based activities, leading to more satisfied and productive teams in local governments and even in public sector organizations, thereby improving sustainability.

Innovating and deploying the public services demanded by today’s citizens require an agile, secure foundation. We have helped the world’s largest institutions, including those offering government consulting services, strategy consulting services, advisory services, financial services and any type of business process services transition to hybrid cloud by focusing on value and outcomes first.

Cybersecurity is crucial, but complete preparedness relies on digitizing processes. IBM Consulting helps stakeholders, non-profit organizations, defense organizations, government organizations and even the private sector reimagine processes, leveraging technology to respond faster or even mitigate threats before they start.

The average cost of a single data breach to a public institution in 2022 was over USD 2 million.¹ Proactive strategies like zero trust and more efficient governance, change management, risk and compliance processes are helping secure critical data and trust in government.

We always thought it was going to be the human touch and didn’t account for how technology could be instrumental in helping to change things. But bringing touch and technology together and starting to see how we could move the needle has been amazing. Tina Rivera Director Sonoma County Department of Health Services Read how Sonoma County improved residents’ lives
Case studies Connecting homeless with critical services

Improving data integration enabled Sonoma County to weave a stronger social safety net, increasing housing placement and decreasing homelessness.

 Using data to navigate the pandemic in RI

IBM Consulting and the State of Rhode Island collaborated to build a cloud-based data lake and automated processes that quickly improved policy and operational decisions.

 Improving responsiveness for the UK’s DWP

By connecting with and analyzing data stored in distributed applications more efficiently, the Department of Work and Pensions improved claim responsiveness from weeks to days.
Strategic partnerships Bring flexibility and innovation to government with AWS

As Amazon Web Services Global Innovation Partner of the Year, IBM helps governments integrate previously siloed data and systems into a flexible infrastructure that can enable a more efficient delivery of citizen services.

 Explore our AWS capabilities Helping governments accelerate modernization with Microsoft

Our public sector experts bring experience built from a 30-year partnership with Microsoft—with our Gold Partner status spanning the Microsoft portfolio—to deliver improved economic, environmental and societal outcomes.

 Explore our Microsoft capabilities Personalize citizen experience with Adobe’s Partner of the Year

As citizens demand modern interfaces and digital experiences from their governments, IBM and Adobe are providing new ways to meet them where they are.

 Explore our Adobe capabilities

IBM’s partnership with Salesforce helped the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reduce processing time for COVID-19 test results from 8 hours to 16 minutes, enabling faster tracing which was “absolutely essential to suppressing the spread of the virus.”

 Explore the story and our Salesforce capabilities

Improving everyone’s favorite service—tax

Governments are looking to apply digital services, generative AI and other emerging technologies to improve tax processes.

 What is "Quantum safe" and why the prep window is closing quickly

Experts estimate the quantum computer could crack today’s standard 2048-bit encryption later this decade.⁵ This means that public institutions and defense organizations need to develop a strategy and roadmap for implementation now.

 Delivering U.S. Department of Defense mission-critical digital initiatives

Lily Zeleke, Acting Deputy CIO, U.S. Department of Defense talks about delivering digital progress quickly and efficiently while meeting high standards.
Footnotes

¹ IBM Cost of Data Breach 2022, © Copyright IBM Corporation 2022 
² IBM Sonoma County case study, © Copyright IBM Corporation 2022
³ IBM State of New Jersey Dept. of Community Affairs (DCA) case study, © Copyright IBM Corporation 2022
⁴ Bell Flight puts AI-based predictive maintenance into tomorrow’s aircraft fleets, © IBM Corporation 2020
⁵ Report on Post-Quantum Cryptography, National Institute of Standards and Technology, US Department of Commerce, 2016 (link resides outside ibm.com)