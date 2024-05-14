Recognizing that too many people were falling through gaps in the social safety net, local government officials launched the Sonoma County Safety Net Collaborative. The County also formed integrated multidiscipline teams (IMDTs) consisting of members from safety net departments including Health Services, Human Services, Child Support Services, Probation, District Attorney, Public Defender, Sheriff’s Office and the Sonoma County Development Commission. These organizations worked together to provide integrated services for clients in need.

“One of the challenges in serving the homeless population is coordinating services,” says Rivera. “Our teams do a great job with connecting with unhoused people, but when you connect in the field, it isn’t just one touch. There has to be a commitment to going out and serving clients over and over again, especially those who are chronically homeless.”

Just like many other governments, Sonoma County had a siloed organizational structure, which impeded information sharing and coordinating services between departments. “We had a revolving door of clients getting served, one department at a time, but not really maintaining sustainable solutions,” says Carolyn Staats, Director of Innovation for Sonoma County Central IT. “We continued to have high rates of homelessness, and we needed to do something.”

After learning about how another large California county used IBM solutions to improve safety net services, Sonoma County managers also began consulting with IBM. “To collaborate, you need a way of getting data out of all these systems in a format that is very user friendly for the caseworkers.” says Staats. “That’s where IBM came in.”

But then new challenges surfaced in October 2017, when the Tubbs wildfire raced through Sonoma County. It burned 36,000 acres, destroyed thousands of buildings and displaced hundreds of people into shelters set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). When FEMA shelters began closing two weeks after the fire, many people still had no place to go, and the homelessness crisis worsened.

During this period, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors launched a new program called Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self-Sufficiency (ACCESS) Sonoma County. The goal was to help the community’s most vulnerable citizens receive the assistance they needed and become more self-reliant. But to achieve this goal, ACCESS Sonoma needed to accelerate IMDT deployment and provide team members with the tools and technology to make an impact.

“The issue is not as much a dearth of resources. There is an abundance of resources,” says Gore. “The issue was integration and the ability of our teams to use ACCESS Sonoma with IBM — to surgically go after the problems of the community. It’s given us a huge amount of momentum.”