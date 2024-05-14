“We’re kind of a patchwork quilt of services at DCA,” notes John Harrison, Director of Information Technology for the DCA. “If there is a government program and it’s not clear where to put it, it’s not uncommon for it to wind up in the DCA.” As a result, the agency has absorbed various initiatives focused on improving the overall quality of life for citizens—initiatives such as eviction prevention, post-disaster assistance and utility bill reduction.

“Heating is important when it gets cold around here,” notes Harrison. “And electricity is important overall, so we already had a standard program in place to help low-income families with energy costs where we would provide regular, monthly allowances to lessen the financial strain of those services. But with the impact of the pandemic, it was clear that many more people would need help.”

Fortunately, around this time the US Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP). And this economic stimulus bill included several provisions targeted at lessening the financial impact of the pandemic on private individuals, such as the Utility Debt Relief Arrearage Forgiveness Program.

“With the Arrearage Forgiveness Program, basically anybody that was past due on their heating or energy bills could apply,” adds Harrison. “The scale of people that we needed to service went up drastically, while our current staff size didn’t go up.”

As a result, the DCA needed a flexible, streamlined application and adjudication process that could help citizens quickly move through the program and obtain the financial support they so drastically needed.