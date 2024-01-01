Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx Orchestrate
watsonx benefits estimator for HR in government

Boost public service effectiveness and productivity with AI from IBM

Estimate your benefits

Empower employees across your governmental organization to deliver enhanced value to citizens. Take a moment to fill in the ROI estimator below and see how your institution can help build and deliver expertise to the public sector with the aid of IBM’s portfolio of watsonx AI solutions.

*The results shown are calculated based on certain data and assumptions regarding possible use of watsonx Assistant, including user input, industry benchmarks, third party data, HR data from IBM Insitute of Business Value (IBV). Potential financial benefits are calculated based on the estimated value of increased productivity that can be redeployed for higher value work. The results are provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as a guarantee or commitment of potential or actual results or benefits. The results are not based on actual data or statistical modeling,and may not be accurate or applicable to you. Actual results will vary based on your particular conditions, usage, configurations, and environment, among other factors.

HR Guidebook

Put AI to work for human capital and talent transformation for government agencies

Discover how to leverage AI-augmented workforces to focus on higher-value tasks and improve employee productivity. Learn to build responsible AI systems that prioritize transparency, accountability and fairness.

