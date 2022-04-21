IBM offers powerful and responsible AI solutions that helps federal agencies transform their digital ecosystems. With responsible AI, government agency personnel are empowered to deliver innovative government services—benefiting citizens, improving workforce efficiency and reducing operational costs.
Combined with our multi-cloud solutions, consulting services, cybersecurity expertise and specialized app modernization capabilities, IBM is poised to help federal agencies—including healthcare, public safety and department of defense—optimize and provide cutting-edge technology.
To learn more about AI for citizen services in federal government, see our AI Academy guide. For defense strategies, visit our national security and defense solutions page.
Enhancing citizen services for agencies
Application modernization for government agencies
Elevate and streamline the citizen experience with generative AI assistants that enable real-time self-service capabilities.
Deliver more efficient government services and modernize IT faster and at scale.
Achieve mission success with AI and automation solutions built on an open and secured hybrid cloud platform.
Protect sensitive data and predict, prevent and respond to ever-present threats.
Modernize IT infrastructure to an open, secured hybrid cloud model to enable AI and automation at scale.
Automate data discovery, governance and consumption through the data lifecycle with automated end-to-end data management capabilities.
IT modernization enabled by AI helps America’s Internal Revenue Service better serve citizens.
Technology solutions that reduce administrative workloads and increase time to value while maintaining integrity of security systems.
With consolidated data and open, hybrid cloud technologies, the DOE modernized operations and reduced complexity.
Uncovering and analyzing relevant data to create more time for strategic, value-added tasks.
As part of a Space Act Agreement with NASA, IBM will build an AI foundation model for geospatial data, available via Hugging Face. This democratizes access and application of AI, giving way to new innovations in climate and earth science.
Working together with United Nations Environment Programme and IBM’s Data Science and AI Elite team to standardize data models that track and reduce marine litter.
Learn about how secured and scalable cloud solutions can help transform how government gets work done.
When ethically-designed and responsibly brought to market, AI capabilities support new opportunities to benefit government, business and society.
Announcements, news and stories of how IBM and its business partners are helping to drive the digital transformation of the US government and beyond.
Learn about IBM's network of strategic partners and professional services enabled by technology and a commitment to results.
Discover new research, approaches and initiatives to improving the effectiveness of government services.
Dreamforce 2024
Be there for Salesforce’s biggest annual event, 17-19 September in San Francisco
TechXchange 2024
Fuel your AI at the ultimate IBM learning event, 21-24 October in Las Vegas
COP29
See IBM at the U.N. Climate Change Conference, 11 November in Baku, Azerbaijan