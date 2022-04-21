IBM offers powerful and responsible AI solutions that helps federal agencies transform their digital ecosystems. With responsible AI, government agency personnel are empowered to deliver innovative government services—benefiting citizens, improving workforce efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Combined with our multi-cloud solutions, consulting services, cybersecurity expertise and specialized app modernization capabilities, IBM is poised to help federal agencies—including healthcare, public safety and department of defense—optimize and provide cutting-edge technology.



To learn more about AI for citizen services in federal government, see our AI Academy guide. For defense strategies, visit our national security and defense solutions page.