Three pillars of observability: Logs, metrics and traces

Many governing structures and bodies rely on three pillars to help ensure success. Corporate responsibility practices focus on environmental, social and financial sustainability to guide business practices.

Businesses looking to undergo digital transformation often use three pillars—people, processes and technology—to guide them through the transition. This framework encourages decision makers to focus on retaining creative, collaborative tech experts (people); to use structured meticulous data management and security practices (processes); and to rely on advanced tools and platform to drive progress.

And the three pillars that undergird Scrum—a set of framework and principles that enable agile project management—are transparency, inspection and adaptation. In each of these instances, the pillars are distinct and essential, but incomplete. Each has its own latitude and priorities, but their real power lies in how they collaborate and interact to support larger goals. Observability is no different.

In an IT context, observability uses three pillars of telemetry data—metrics, logs and traces—to make vast computing networks easier to visualize and understand. It enables developers to understand a system’s internal state based on its external outputs. When a network is observable, IT personnel can identify the root cause of any performance issue by looking at the data it produces and without any additional testing or coding.

Observability solutions use a system’s raw output data to complete data analyses, providing teams with the end-to-end network visibility and actionable insights they need for effective troubleshooting and debugging.

Observable architectures help engineering teams and network administrators manage the complexity of modern computing networks. And these days, that means maintaining massive highly dynamic computing networks that often include hybrid cloud and multicloud configurations and a range of cloud-native applications, microservices and Kubernetes containers.

Observability tools—such as the open source solution, OpenTelemetry—provide businesses with a comprehensive, contextualized view of system health. Full-stack visibility helps teams identify anomalous data patterns and performance bottlenecks before they impact end users. As such, observability can help businesses minimize network downtime and maintain service reliability across various use cases.

However, regardless of network complexity, observability depends on system “events” and its three primary pillars. The pillars enable observability platforms to collect and analyze data from front end applications, backend services, CI/CD pipelines and streaming data pipelines operating across distributed systems.