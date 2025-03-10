What is resource allocation?

Traditional resource allocation is a linear, structured approach, often relying on legacy technologies (spreadsheets, for example). It requires detailed upfront planning and a sequential execution process, where resource allocation occurs on a fixed schedule and every phase of a project is completed before moving on to the next.

Traditional allocation strategies can be effective, but they rely on a rigid, top-down approach and long-term planning cycles, which can create inefficiencies and delays when project requirements shift or new challenges arise.

In contrast, agile resource allocation is dynamic and iterative, providing structured approaches for dynamically managing resources.

Agile methodologies, such as Scrum and Kanban, focus on delivering work in small, incremental cycles known as sprints. Therefore, they can accommodate regular reassessments and reallocations across projects.

These frameworks help businesses prioritize tasks, dynamically adjust workloads and allocate project resources where they are most needed. They emphasize adaptability, collaboration and customer feedback so businesses can quickly pivot in response to changes. As such, agile approaches to resource allocation help businesses stay responsive to evolving conditions.