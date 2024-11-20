What is capacity management?

Capacity management often gets confused with resource management. This typically happens for two primary reasons. First, both terms sound as if they might be describing the same type of thing, although that’s not the case. Second, both terms describe activities that should occur early in an enterprise’s history, during the early conceptual planning stages.

But capacity management and resource management are not interchangeable phrases. They are sequential terms, and the sequence is important to maintain. During the planning stage, capacity management is a key planning activity—so important that it usually must precede most other considerations.