What is capacity management?

Capacity management encompasses the tools, processes and strategies necessary for an organization to maintain adequate resources to satisfy current and future data demands with peak operational efficiency. Capacity management seeks to cut costs, optimize productivity and eliminate capacity constraints.
Capacity management often gets confused with resource management. This typically happens for two primary reasons. First, both terms sound as if they might be describing the same type of thing, although that’s not the case. Second, both terms describe activities that should occur early in an enterprise’s history, during the early conceptual planning stages.
But capacity management and resource management are not interchangeable phrases. They are sequential terms, and the sequence is important to maintain. During the planning stage, capacity management is a key planning activity—so important that it usually must precede most other considerations.
Here’s the difference between the two:
Capacity management touches upon aspects of resource planning and project planning but boils down its conclusions to one set of driving metrics—whether the planned enterprise will be able to process its projected allotment of workloads and execute on business requirements.
But that’s just one part of capacity management—the other part requires some prognostication in the form of forecasting future demand and how the system will accommodate such growth before that time occurs and future needs become present demands.
Before moving forward, it makes sense to delineate the different meanings of the term “capacity management” to avoid possible confusion. There are really three “magnifications” of the word, each pertaining to a specific sense of scale:
For the purposes of this discussion, we’re considering all three levels of magnification simultaneously because that’s how business works. Everything is usually happening all at once and multiple perspectives must often be maintained concurrently.
Managing capacity is more than simply keeping an eye on storage capacity limits and making sure assets have enough room to fit. Effectively dealing with capacity issues requires implementing forecasting techniques and using data and artificial intelligence (AI) to study past projects and plan new ones. Here are the key steps involved in capacity management processes:
Different organizations address their capacity management issues with various methods and strategies. The following strategies reflect multiple levels of performance management.
There are several ways that you can play the game of business capacity management. One means is by implementing a lag strategy, in which the organization adapts more of a relaxed business posture as opposed to a more proactive approach. Organizations that use a lag strategy wait to increase their capacity until demand has sufficiently grown.
In this strategy, the company doesn’t seek to engage in forecasting demand and instead waits on the solid figures indicating increased demand. This option is often chosen by companies with solid client bases, but which might be dealing with budget constraints.
For organizations wanting to pursue a more engaged and proactive approach to capacity management, there is the lead capacity strategy to consider. Here, a company will boost its production capacity in expectation of coming future demand.
The obvious benefit for the organization is that it’s better prepared to deliver on that coming demand, should it materialize as expected. An example of a commonly followed lead capacity strategy can be found in toy companies adjusting production in anticipation of the Christmas shopping season. This aggressive approach typically relies on advanced demand forecasting.
In a hybrid type of approach, the average capacity strategy seeks to occupy the middle ground between an aggressive approach (lead capacity strategy) and a reactive approach (lag strategy). Accordingly, the average capacity strategy seeks to find the capacity that will match its expected average demand.
In some ways, this can prove to be a risky strategy, although based on broad averages, this type of “balancing act” with capacity aligned with the expected level of demand should work if the company’s average estimates turn out to be reliable. The quality of the organization’s forecasting is particularly important.
The match capacity strategy is really a modification of the lead capacity strategy. The key difference is investment.
In a lead capacity strategy, the company invests in more capacity in anticipation of future demand. The match capacity strategy achieves most of the same goals without laying out large sums of money in advance. Instead, the company chooses to micromanage incoming data about actual current demand and will adjust based on those findings. The match capacity strategy depends heavily on watching emerging and evolving market trends and basing fast actions on the resulting data.
There are at least a half-dozen reasons why organizations turn to effective capacity management strategies and solutions:
Effective capacity management finds ways to stymie some persistent challenges that can negatively affect efficiency:
Several capacity management tools are in popular use, including the following:
