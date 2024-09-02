Allocation refers to the scheduling, organizing and assigning of tasks, while utilization refers to the strategic measuring of overall resource performance.

Resource allocation is when companies allocate effective resources against their desired goals. This usually involves project managers assigning specific tasks to team members or a project resource to allocate the workload necessary for project organization and project planning. Effectively managing a project schedule and a project’s internal or external dependencies can prevent scope creep and increase profitability.

Although many companies still use traditional resource allocation tools to forecast (like Excel spreadsheets), you need an advanced resource management tool and project management software (PMS) to make faster decisions, gain insight regarding the best way to order tasks and effectively allocate resources across the scope of a project.

Resource utilization differs from resource allocation in that it is a KPI that measures the efficiency of a team in relation to how it’s using its available resources. In other words, resource utilization creates KPIs that measure performance and effort over an amount of available time or capacity.

Optimal resource utilization and smart resource allocation allow project managers to foresee resource availability across multiple categories. This awareness allows teams to strategically plan their workforce schedules and make real-time remedial efforts to ensure the optimal health of new projects.

Both resource allocation and resource utilization are areas of project management that — when used together and augmented with resource management software — can sustain growth, increase profits, improve productivity and enhance an enterprise’s bottom line.