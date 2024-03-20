What is operational efficiency?

In today’s global economy, businesses ranging from manufacturing companies to transportation providers face increasing pressure from stakeholders to achieve greater operational efficiency. In fact, achieving operational efficiency can be critical in competitive markets as it empowers companies to offer high-quality products and services at lower prices while maintaining or increasing profitability. In one global survey of chief executive officers, 77% said they would pursue operational efficiencies to drive total revenue growth.1

There are a variety of software tools and platforms—powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)—available to help companies achieve operational efficiency. These include integrated workplace management systems and enterprise resource planning software. Through software solutions, organizations can implement approaches like automation, process mapping and more to optimize the business.