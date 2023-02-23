What is decarbonization?

To keep the global temperature from warming more than 1.5°C (2.7°F) above pre-industrial levels, many countries have set goals to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2050. Net zero is the point at which GHG emissions going into the atmosphere are balanced by an equivalent amount removed from the atmosphere. Rapid decarbonization efforts are necessary to achieve net zero emissions.

As a first step, decarbonization requires drastic reduction of the release of GHG emissions from human activities to the atmosphere. For residual emissions that can't be eliminated, steps must be taken to remove them from the atmosphere.