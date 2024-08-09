What is operational excellence?

When implementing operational excellence within an organization, it can be helpful to view the process as an ongoing journey rather than a final destination. Because the focus is on continuous improvement, business leaders and employees should always strive for ways to get better at what they do.

That being said, organizations need to establish goals and define metrics to understand if and how they are improving. These metrics include key performance indicators (KPIs), such as sales increases, health and safety performance and workforce retention rates.

Here are the types of goals that are often included in operational excellence-based processes:

Operational goals: How the company operates, including efficiency and safety. For example, an organization might seek to accelerate order to cash, solve problems with the supply chain or improve the delivery of services.

Financial goals: Metrics related to sales and losses. These goals could be to lower churn, efficiently enter new markets or improve the marketing-to-sales pipeline.

Culture and workforce goals: These include measuring worker satisfaction, offering professional development and investing in worker retention. This could entail initiatives to create a more inclusive culture, creating a more equitable compensation package or incentivizing professional development.

Value flow to customers

Operational excellence goals are typically focused on delivering value to the customer. What is value? Essentially, it’s what the customer demands and is willing to pay for.

Within the operational excellence methodology, companies provide this value by creating value streams. A value stream refers to the processes and initiatives that an organization creates to deliver the products and services the customers’ need in the time it takes to meet that demand.

For example, a data center that can keep up with customer demand and has the compute, storage and networking resources needed to service online transactions without overprovisioning is seen as a value stream that is running smoothly.

Communicating operational excellence

Communication is another key element for reaching operational excellence goals. If employees aren’t aware of company goals, have no idea how to deliver value to the customer or feel leadership is not invested in their professional success, it makes it difficult to achieve goals and continuously improve.

Implementation often includes a plan for communicating all aspects of the program, such as the mission, goals and those impacted to all employees. Companies that excel in operational excellence often have a well-designed internal communication system, as well as a forum for receiving and addressing feedback.