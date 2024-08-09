What is operational excellence?

10 min read
Improving a business is about more than just increasing efficiencies or maximizing ROI. Today’s global economy also requires the flexibility to adjust to changing markets, conditions and technologies. Operational excellence is a way for organizations to create a roadmap toward continuous improvement in a complex business environment.
Its goal is to give companies a competitive advantage. If done right, operational excellence helps business leaders make better decisions and employees show continuous improvement. Companies that are better at problem-solving and process improvement, the theory goes, will ultimately exceed their competition in profitability.
Here, we’ll explore the core principles of operational excellence and how companies are using technology to implement these methodologies.
Operational excellence (OpEx) is an approach to business management that emphasizes continuous improvement across all aspects of the business and within all business processes by creating a culture where management and employees are invested in business outcomes and empowered to implement change. When implemented well, every member of an organization sees the flow of value to the customer and, if problems arise, finds a solution before any disruptions occur.
Operational excellence begins with a culture shift, where all leaders and employees are dedicated to creating not only a quality product but also providing great customer experiences. Businesses that use operational excellence methodologies clearly define leadership and workforce roles and how they work together to improve operations. At all levels, employees can initiate change and drive toward efficiency, effectiveness and agility.
The definition of operational excellence has its roots in the Shingo Model, an approach to business that emphasizes quality at the source, value to the customers, a zero-inventory supply chain and an understanding of the workplace at all levels. It was created by Dr. Shigeo Shingo, a business leader who published 18 books on his philosophy and closely collaborated with Toyota executives to apply his principles in their manufacturing operations.
Shingo is also the inspiration for the Shingo Prize, awarded annually by the Shingo Institute for Operational Excellence at Utah State University. This prize defines the 10 Shingo Guiding Principles, often referred to as the core principles of operational excellence:
As the Shingo Model gained popularity within the business world, others developed methodologies based on this approach and the core principles of operational excellence. These include:
When implementing operational excellence within an organization, it can be helpful to view the process as an ongoing journey rather than a final destination. Because the focus is on continuous improvement, business leaders and employees should always strive for ways to get better at what they do.
That being said, organizations need to establish goals and define metrics to understand if and how they are improving. These metrics include key performance indicators (KPIs), such as sales increases, health and safety performance and workforce retention rates.
Here are the types of goals that are often included in operational excellence-based processes:
Operational excellence goals are typically focused on delivering value to the customer. What is value? Essentially, it’s what the customer demands and is willing to pay for.
Within the operational excellence methodology, companies provide this value by creating value streams. A value stream refers to the processes and initiatives that an organization creates to deliver the products and services the customers’ need in the time it takes to meet that demand.
For example, a data center that can keep up with customer demand and has the compute, storage and networking resources needed to service online transactions without overprovisioning is seen as a value stream that is running smoothly.
Communication is another key element for reaching operational excellence goals. If employees aren’t aware of company goals, have no idea how to deliver value to the customer or feel leadership is not invested in their professional success, it makes it difficult to achieve goals and continuously improve.
Implementation often includes a plan for communicating all aspects of the program, such as the mission, goals and those impacted to all employees. Companies that excel in operational excellence often have a well-designed internal communication system, as well as a forum for receiving and addressing feedback.
Operational excellence requires organizations to look critically at their operations and how they manage employees. In some cases, they must be willing to shift their culture. Being open to continuous change helps companies better implement methodologies and reach these benefits:
Operational excellence can benefit just about every industry and business model, however, there are some industries where operational excellence has become a standard in operations:
Automation, process analysis, observability and data and business management tools can help companies more quickly implement—and stick with—continuous improvement.
Companies have been looking to automation for decades to create efficiencies and harness the power of digital technology. This could include automating hands-on tasks on the assembly line with machinery or automating back-office tasks like accounting and billing with software solutions.
There are many tasks that require creative thinking, intuition and strategy planning that only people can perform. However, automation tools can be used to perform the repetitive and mundane tasks, such as prepopulating invoices with account information and transferring data to multiple back-end systems that can save people time:
In today’s digital-first age, customer satisfaction depends on the performance and availability of business-critical applications and infrastructure. As such, IT operations (ITOps) teams are under immense pressure to deliver operational excellence and must move at the pace of increasing business demands. AIOps drives efficiency and optimization in a modern, dynamic IT environment to accelerate necessary digital transformation.
Using software to create processes that reduce or replace manual interaction with IT systems, AIOps brings real-time insights to IT environments so that IT operations teams can assure proactive, continuous application performance that enables exceptional customer experiences, while increasing compliance and safely reducing cost across high variability of demand:
As transformation efforts quicken across the globe, they also introduce a serious side effect—pushing data out into silos and impeding access to information that business teams need to be successful. Organizations that can quickly and securely connect applications and systems will outperform those that don’t. Without the right integration tools, data stays locked away, hampering your ability to make informed business decisions and implement scalable automations that uncover new efficiencies:
