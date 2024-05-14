Case in point: the boutique financial institution’s boldly original Financial Spa® branches. Both sophisticated and professional, they offer relaxing environments for clients to meet with advisors and discuss their financial goals.

But beyond the coffee service and water features, what’s most noticeable is the intimacy: the length of time and personal attention each client receives from BlueShore employees. The unhurried pace. The absence of piles of paperwork. It’s an experience made possible, in large part, by technology.

BlueShore has long understood that in order for its employees to develop strong relationships with clients, it had to improve the routine and repetitive tasks, such as client onboarding, loan origination and auditing activities, that diverted their time. It had to find more efficient ways of working, and blend the human touch with technology to enhance client relationships. To this end, in 2005, the company instituted a comprehensive operational excellence strategy that continues to this day.

“Our strategy of intelligent integration and automation enables BlueShore to compete with the biggest of the biggest and will help us become more competitive as we continue to grow,” says Fred Cook, Chief Information Officer at BlueShore Financial.

From a technical perspective, the operational excellence strategy aims at improving efficiency, streamlining business processes and increasing the delivery speed and reliability of information. From a business perspective, however, it has always maintained a single north star: to build deeper client relationships through customized plans and products, and to fulfill its brand promise of “Be Richly Valued.”