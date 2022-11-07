To unlock transformational business outcomes, enterprises must be able to employ applications and data across fit-for-purpose hybrid cloud landing zones.
With IBM Cloud, enterprises get the expertise to co-create strategy for hybrid cloud transformation, de-risk with incremental outcomes across each transformation phase and operationalize at scale with built-in cloud platform accelerators.
Co-create strategy for workload modernization and placement in hybrid cloud to drive business outcomes.
De-risk and sustain transformation by planning for incremental outcomes across each transformation phase.
Scale and accelerate innovation with built-in cloud platform accelerators and expertise.
Cloud concierge services offer a dedicated point of contact for personalized support during your cloud migration journey, providing a high-touch experience and ensuring a smooth transition.
Understand your goals, challenges and discover high value opportunities.
Rapidly innovate and co-create with IBM experts to solve for high value opportunities.
Migrate, Modernize and Build applications at scale to optimize the core and build new digital capabilities.
Reduce TCO and lower maintenance of applications and data with automation, FinOps and SRE.
Faster introduction of new apps.
Hours saved to assess, redesign and develop microservices architecture.
Total projected compliance cost savings for regulated industries with built-in controls on IBM Cloud.
Assess current applications, estimate effort and provides assessment for different modernization options.
Mainframe application modernization solutions.
Accelerate mainframe application modernization with generative AI.
Automated code generation to refactor Java monolithic applications into microservices.
Automation to deploy common architectural patterns based on IBM Well-Architected Framework.
Unified security, compliance and risk visibility across hybrid multicloud environments.
Create hybrid cloud applications that are resilient, performant and secure.
Practices and guidance for creating solutions that are resource and cost efficient.
Lift and shift enterprise-grade VMware workloads on IBM Cloud with minimum downtime and risk.
Migrate and Modernize AIX, IBM i and Linux workloads on Power servers while maintaining security and high performance.
Accelerate and de-risk SAP ERP modernization with only SAP-certified IaaS offering RISE and non-RISE options on Power and x86 instances.
Lift and shift workloads to a first-of-its-kind cloud, designed to protect even your most sensitive data and AI workloads.
Accelerate impact of enterprise AI with fit-for-purpose hybrid cloud landing zones for AI workloads.
Containerize your applications on IBM Cloud, leveraging fully managed OpenShift Container Platform.
Deploy and run apps consistently across on-premises, edge computing and public cloud environments, enabled by managed distributed cloud solution - IBM Cloud Satellite.
Modernize mainframe applications with state-of-the-art DevOps practices and generative AI-based development tools.
Cloud migration acceleration program offers financial incentives to offset migration costs and prescriptive guidance from technology specialists with access to proven migration patterns, code, tools and deployable architectures specifically designed for IBM Cloud.
Accelerate digitization project to create personalized air travel experience bringing together all customer services—and rich data on passenger preferences—into a single view of the customer.
IBM CIO organization’s large transformation to modernize traditional business critical applications and infrastructure to a hybrid cloud platform.
To become more responsive to customer needs, American Airlines migrated some of its critical applications to the IBM Cloud while using new methodology to create innovative applications quickly while improving the customer experience.
With reporting more than 200 billion transactions at the end of 2022, CaixaBank understands how critical it is to scale securely, increase operational efficiency and accelerate time to market to optimize digital banking experiences—all while safeguarding customers’ data.
The Masters digital infrastructure runs workloads in a “hybrid by design” architecture across IBM Cloud and other clouds, enabled by Red Hat OpenShift.