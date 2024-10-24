What is workload management?

Before continuing, let’s define our terms more precisely because the phrase “workload management” carries more than one meaning. Although those definitions aren’t worlds apart and are, in fact, slightly analogous, they are distinctly different.

In 1 context of employee use and work share, workload management can refer to a team's workload management or how the total amount of work an organization plans to execute is shared among the company’s various departments and team members.

Admittedly, there is a “human element” aspect at work when you discuss team capacity and how team workloads are shared by the entire team because we’re talking about how people do their respective jobs. This human dimension remains during the core activities of workload management that take place in retrospect, including the verifiable monitoring of metrics related to team performance and team productivity and the less concrete consideration of other valued intangibles like teamwork.

However, in another meaning, workload management looks at that same question of productivity from a strictly computing perspective. In this sense, workload management is a work management exercise about figuring out the total computing project tasks that must be completed in order for the organization to achieve its ongoing goals. The organization will use this compiled figure to help accurately project capacity planning and task management to make it happen. This then trickles down to figuring out how to disperse collective workflows into balanced workload distributions.

Then there’s a third and broader meaning of “workload management” that combines both discussions into a single conversation that covers the project management work that must be done, the human staff assigned to execute that work and the computer systems and processes required to accomplish it. To study this topic fully, we need to examine this comprehensive sense of “workload management” and all that it entails.