What is eBPF?

The kernel of an operating system is an extremely, and intentionally, stable entity. It supports the entire OS, so—by design—it can be complicated and labor-intensive to amend or modify. eBPFs address this extensibility challenge by enabling developers to run sandboxed programs in privileged contexts, such as an OS kernel.

The OS stack can be broken down into three logical layers: the hardware layer, the kernel layer and the user layer. The kernel layer is the core of an operating system. It sits between the physical layer—which houses all the physical hardware, memory and storage components of an OS—and the user layer—which houses the web browsers and applications on an OS.

The apps and browsers in the user space must communicate with components of the physical layer to complete their respective tasks, but each component of the physical layer has specific communication protocols and compatibility requirements. This is where the kernel layer (or kernel space) enters the picture. It interprets system calls and enables applications to effectively communicate with physical network components.

eBPF tools help developers more easily expand the features of existing software at runtime without modifying the kernel source code, loading kernel modules (loadable pieces of code that can extend kernel functions) or otherwise disrupting the kernel space.

eBPF technologies represent an evolution of the original Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF), which provided a simple way to select and analyze network packets in a user space program. But beyond packet filtering, BPF programs lacked the flexibility to handle more complex tasks within the kernel.

Recognizing the need for a more versatile technology, the Linux community developed eBPF, which built upon the backend features of BPF but extended its in-kernel programmability. The advanced features of eBPF programs—and their sandbox approach—enables developers to implement enhanced packet filtering processes, improve kernel space observability and monitoring capabilities, conduct high-end performance analyses, and enforce kernel-level security policies in both on-premises data centers and cloud-native environments.