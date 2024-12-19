What is gRPC?

RPC, or remote procedure call, is a communication model for client/server interaction that enables remote calls to appear and function as local calls. It’s an older technique, dating back conceptually to the 1970s, with initial applications seen in pioneering computing projects such as the ARPANET and Xerox PARC.

In an RPC, the client interacts with a representation of the server, which appears local but is in fact an intermediary. This intermediary is commonly referred to as a stub, which handles the marshalling and unmarshalling data (that is, converting data into a suitable format for transmission and converting the results received from the server back to the original format). Because it is an architectural style for client/server communication, it’s commonly used in API design.

There are many different implementations of RPC frameworks, including XML-RPC and JSON-RPC. These implementations use HTTP as their transport protocol, differing mostly in format type. Dating back to the 1990s and 2000s, these implementations showcased RPC’s strengths: they simplified development, abstract network communication complexities, are lightweight, relatively simple to use and are human readable.

However, many modern environments—particularly those that use microservices architectures, polyglot environments and systems with high data loads—require a faster, high-performance framework to connect distributed applications. Ideally, this framework facilitates more efficient, real-time data transfer between services running across different environments and data centers.

gRPC was developed to meet this need, offering low latency and high throughput through data serialization and its use the HTTP/2 protocol, bidirectional streaming capabilities, code generation and more.

gRPC was initially released in 2015, the same year as the release of HTTP/2. It addresses the limitations with older RPC implementations primarily through its use of Protocol Buffers, or Protobuf, its interface definition language (IDL). Protobuf serializes and encodes structured data into binary. This makes data more compact, enabling faster transmission and higher performance.

Protobuf also allows changes to data fields without disrupting code. This helps reeduce errors and enable real-time data sharing and processing. These features make APIs built with gRPC a strong option for modern, distributed environments, microservices architectures, streaming applications and for connecting Internet of Things systems and devices.

It would make sense if gRPC stood for “Google Remote Procedure Call.” But the gRPC team at grpc.io cheekily claims that it stands for “gRPC Remote Procedure Call.” Its GitHub notes that the “g” stands for something different with each version (ranging from “gregarious” to “goose” to “Guadalupe River Park Conservancy”). In any case, Google developed gRPC and released as an open source project in 2015.

