What is healthcare technology?

From massive diagnostic imaging scanners to tiny wearable sensors, technology is an integral part of modern healthcare. In addition to new treatments and medical procedures, technology has improved many healthcare business processes as well. Many people have come to enjoy the conveniences of scheduling appointments online, accessing test results and records with just a few clicks, or sending questions to their providers through email or text.

Here are just a few examples of the areas in which healthcare technology innovations are supporting the next wave of advances in healthcare:

Disease diagnosis and treatment

Using AI to process data, like medical images, and develop disease models can potentially help clinicians make diagnoses with more precision. For example, recent work from IBM Research has show that AI can be used to recognize and interpret brain activity patterns in MRIs to track the progression of neurodegenerative illnesses, such as Huntington's disease.

Medical imaging

Computers and AI models are particularly valuable in medical imaging because they can help turn pictures into numbers and detect trends. These innovations can help radiologists and other clinicians manage the incredibly large volume of images they have to review by identifying high-value findings and bringing anomalies to their attention.

Healthcare operations

Many hospitals and healthcare systems are starting to build on improvements they've seen with electronic medical records and find other ways to systematically improve their operations. Cloud technology, analytics and mobile technology are just a few of the technologies organizations are using to optimize their digital infrastructure.

Clinical research

Life sciences organizations are using technology to transform how clinical trials are being performed. Smart devices, telehealth visits and sensors are being used to support decentralized trials that make data collection more efficient and convenient for the people who participate.