Reduce downtime and increase agility: Mainframe observability with OpenTelemetry

Imagine your enterprise’s critical online services are suddenly down, and the IT operations team is working to identify the cause. Minutes turn into hours, and every second of downtime costs the company revenue and customer trust. In a rush to recover the systems, it is critical that your technical experts can isolate and resolve the real problem—or better yet, the ability to get ahead of growing issues and avoid the outage altogether.

This is where an effective cross-platform end-to-end observability strategy becomes essential, allowing organizations to gain rapid insights into the health of their applications and systems.