What is IT operations analytics?

The complexity of IT systems has increased significantly in recent years, creating a greater urgency for IT teams to stay on top of the health of operations. An increase in devices connecting to individual applications, the rise of cloud computing (link resides outside ibm.com) and the development of new products have led companies to invest in digital services (link resides outside ibm.com) to meet customer needs.

For example, 99% of organizations (link resides outside ibm.com) surveyed by McKinsey said they have pursued a large-scale technology transformation since 2020. And yet, CIOs say their executives believe 59% of digital initiatives take too long to complete and 52% take too long to realize value, according to a 2023 Gartner survey (link resides outside ibm.com).

The rise in complexity has created a need for a systematic approach to ensuring the health and optimization of any organization’s IT services. This has led to an increase in the importance of IT operations analytics (ITOA), the data-driven process by which organizations collect, store and analyze data produced by their IT services.

ITOA turns operational data into real-time insights. It is often a part of AIOps, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve the overall DevOps of an organization so the organization can provide better service. The use of automation and machine learning capabilities expedites operational workflows, creating insights immediately and removing potential human error from the equation.

ITOA helps ITOps streamline their decision-making process by using technology to analyze large data sets and identify the right IT strategy.

The increasing complexity of IT systems has created a need for organizations to monitor and analyze data better to make more informed decisions. Each organization has a unique tech stack, which is typically made up of native software and cloud platforms. The IT infrastructure of modern organizations is comprised of a large, interdependent ecosystem where an issue with one incident or error could jeopardize the entire system.

An organization’s tech stack of software, infrastructure and network services enable businesses to provide more services to their customers, yet the increased complexity means more things can go wrong, and those errors can have an exponential impact. Organizations strive to minimize downtime as it interrupts their services and jeopardizes their reputation with customers and partners. IT departments need to know how to allocate their resources best to address any emerging issues, increase uptime and keep the organization’s IT operations management (ITOM) running smoothly.

Thankfully, IT systems produce their own data and collect even more in aggregate from customers, partners and employees. Organizations can use all this data to understand the overall health of their system through IT operations analytics.