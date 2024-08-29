What is IT operations analytics?

The complexity of IT systems has increased significantly in recent years, creating a greater urgency for IT teams to stay on top of the health of operations. An increase in devices connecting to individual applications, the rise of cloud computing (link resides outside ibm.com) and the development of new products have led companies to invest in digital services (link resides outside ibm.com) to meet customer needs.
For example, 99% of organizations (link resides outside ibm.com) surveyed by McKinsey said they have pursued a large-scale technology transformation since 2020. And yet, CIOs say their executives believe 59% of digital initiatives take too long to complete and 52% take too long to realize value, according to a 2023 Gartner survey (link resides outside ibm.com).
The rise in complexity has created a need for a systematic approach to ensuring the health and optimization of any organization’s IT services. This has led to an increase in the importance of IT operations analytics (ITOA), the data-driven process by which organizations collect, store and analyze data produced by their IT services.
ITOA turns operational data into real-time insights. It is often a part of AIOps, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve the overall DevOps of an organization so the organization can provide better service. The use of automation and machine learning capabilities expedites operational workflows, creating insights immediately and removing potential human error from the equation.
ITOA helps ITOps streamline their decision-making process by using technology to analyze large data sets and identify the right IT strategy.
The increasing complexity of IT systems has created a need for organizations to monitor and analyze data better to make more informed decisions. Each organization has a unique tech stack, which is typically made up of native software and cloud platforms. The IT infrastructure of modern organizations is comprised of a large, interdependent ecosystem where an issue with one incident or error could jeopardize the entire system.
An organization’s tech stack of software, infrastructure and network services enable businesses to provide more services to their customers, yet the increased complexity means more things can go wrong, and those errors can have an exponential impact. Organizations strive to minimize downtime as it interrupts their services and jeopardizes their reputation with customers and partners. IT departments need to know how to allocate their resources best to address any emerging issues, increase uptime and keep the organization’s IT operations management (ITOM) running smoothly.
Thankfully, IT systems produce their own data and collect even more in aggregate from customers, partners and employees. Organizations can use all this data to understand the overall health of their system through IT operations analytics.
ITOA and observability share a common goal of using IT operations data to track and analyze how a system is performing to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. They both aid business intelligence by enabling organizations to resolve IT operations issues more quickly, inform triage strategies for future issues and assist in the deployment of new technologies.
Observability is concerned with understanding the internal state or condition of a complex system based only on knowledge of its external outputs. It tracks four important pillars: metrics, events, logs and traces (MELT) to understand the behavior, performance, and other aspects of cloud infrastructure (link resides outside ibm.com) and apps. It aims to understand what’s happening within a system by studying external data (link resides outside ibm.com). ITOA uses data mining and big data principles to analyze noisy data sets within the system and creates a framework that uses those meaningful insights to make the entire system run smoother. It is concerned with root cause analysis of incidents in IT operations, so IT teams can fix problems that could occur again. The goal is to address the underlying issue while determining if other software or systems are at risk of failure, as well.
IT operations analytics (ITOA) contains several key tools, processes and technologies, all of which work together to produce value within the organization. Here are some of the most common technologies and use cases:
IT operations analytics (ITOA) helps organizations parse large amounts of structured and unstructured operational data across systems through three key stages:
Organizations can judge successful IT operations analytics (ITOA) programs by several key performance indicators (KPIs):
There are several benefits for any organization that has a strong IT operations analytics (ITOA) practice:
