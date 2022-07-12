What is IT operations management (ITOM)?

IT service management (ITSM) is the approach to managing and delivering IT services to both internal and external users. It creates a standardized system for IT services delivery, from design to support. An effective ITSM program involves collecting and analyzing IT insights to help inform business decisions.

Both ITOM and ITSM are defined in the ITIL framework, which outlines the role and activities of IT service management, and play a role in network management. The terms are often used interchangeably, but there are differences. ITSM takes a long view of the IT service lifecycle. It focuses on the strategic development of an organization’s network, infrastructure and computing resources, and associated IT management practices like change management and service desk operations. IT operations management focuses on the day-to-day activities of managing IT.

IT operations, or ITOps, and ITOM are frequently confused, and it is easy to see why. Both are closely involved in keeping IT services up and running, and IT operations is used in the acronym ITOM. While ITOPs refers to the roles and tasks related to IT service management, ITOM refers to the management processes and tools used to maintain a company’s technology components and computing requirements.