Shifting tests ahead, or to the left, in the software development lifecycle helps find defects faster, apply fixes more efficiently and release a higher quality product sooner. When it comes to shift-left software testing, the more sophisticated the test cases the better. Unfortunately, typical monitoring solutions can’t deliver the meaningful results teams need to optimize their applications in pre-production.

Shift-left testing with IBM® Instana® Observability provides real-time visibility into the performance and behavior of the application or system being tested to help software teams pinpoint and fix issues early in the development process. When employing a shift-left testing methodology, Instana helps improve the quality and reliability of the product, while reducing the time and effort required for testing.