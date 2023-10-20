What is ethical hacking?

Penetration tests, or "pen tests," are simulated security breaches. Pen testers imitate malicious hackers that gain unauthorized access to company systems. Of course, pen testers don't cause any actual harm. They use the results of their tests to help defend the company against real cybercriminals.

Pen tests occur in three stages:

1.Reconnaissance

During the recon stage, pen testers gather information on the computers, mobile devices, web applications, web servers and other assets on the company's network. This stage is sometimes called "footprinting" because pen testers map the network's entire footprint.

Pen testers use manual and automated methods to do recon. They may scour employees' social media profiles and GitHub pages for hints. They may use tools like Nmap to scan for open ports and tools like Wireshark to inspect network traffic. If permitted by the company, they may use social engineering tactics to trick employees into sharing sensitive information.

2.Staging the attack

Once the pen testers understand the contours of the network—and the vulnerabilities they can exploit—they hack the system. Pen testers may try a variety of attacks depending on the scope of the test. Some of the most commonly tested attacks include:

– SQL injections: Pen testers try to get a webpage or app to disclose sensitive data by entering malicious code into input fields.

– Cross-site scripting: Pen testers try planting malicious code in a company's website.

– Denial-of-service attacks: Pen testers try to take servers, apps and other network resources offline by flooding them with traffic.

– Social engineering: Pen testers use phishing, baiting, pretexting, or other tactics to trick employees into compromising network security.

During the attack, pen testers explore how malicious hackers can exploit existing vulnerabilities and how they can move through the network once inside. They find out what kinds of data and assets hackers can access. They also test whether existing security measures can detect or prevent their activities.

At the end of the attack, pen testers cover their tracks. This serves two purposes. First, it demonstrates how cybercriminals can hide in a network. Second, it keeps malicious hackers from secretly following the ethical hackers into the system.

3.Reporting

Pen testers document all their activities during the hack. Then, they present a report to the information security team that outlines the vulnerabilities they exploited, the assets and data they accessed and how they evaded security systems. Ethical hackers make recommendations for prioritizing and fixing these issues as well.