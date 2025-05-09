What is identity threat detection and response (ITDR)?

User identities are a significant part of the enterprise attack surface today, as cybercriminals increasingly prefer to log in rather than hack in. The IBM® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index reports that identity-based attacks make up 30% of total intrusions. Threat actors use phishing attacks and infostealing malware to harvest credentials, which they then use to take over valid accounts.

ITDR systems can help mitigate these identity-based cyberattacks by monitoring user activity and identity systems across an enterprise network. ITDR tools can detect brute force attacks, credential stuffing, login anomalies and other cyberthreats, and they can automatically respond to stop attackers from accessing sensitive data and systems.