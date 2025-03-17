What is privilege escalation?

Hackers conducting privilege escalation attacks begin by gaining access to a lower-level user or guest account. When inside the system, they exploit vulnerabilities and gaps in cybersecurity defenses to escalate their privileges.

Threat actors start with lower-level accounts because they’re easier to hijack. There are more low-level accounts than privileged user accounts, meaning the overall attack surface is larger. Low-level accounts also tend to have fewer security controls. Hackers take over these low-level accounts through techniques such as credential theft and phishing.

Low-level accounts give hackers a foot in the door, but once they’re in, they cannot do much. Organizations intentionally limit the permissions of these accounts so they cannot access sensitive data or interact with critical assets.

So attackers go looking for ways to gain privileged access from inside the system.

Broadly speaking, they have two ways to do this: They can either raise the privileges of the account they stole or hijack the account of a more privileged user, such as a system administrator. With privileged access, attackers can interface with applications, databases and other resources that might contain sensitive information.

Hackers can remain hidden in the system for long periods of time as they perform reconnaissance and search for opportunities to escalate their privileges. During this time, they might install backdoors that enable them to reenter the network if they are detected.