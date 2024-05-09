Speakers:
Emerging AI capabilities are changing the pace and trajectory of innovation in cybersecurity. Generative AI will significantly impact businesses' security and risk profile, both as a tool to improve cyber defenses and as a new frontier of innovation that itself needs to be secured. It's now imperative for enterprises to have AI at the center of their security strategy.
Organizations must apply a security framework around their generative AI strategies, central to which are data security and identity and access management. At the same time, generative AI will be a pivotal tool against attackers, helping maximize the security team’s time and talent, accelerate organizations’ threat detection and response capabilities, and dynamically secure user access to today’s distributed enterprise environments.
As a leader in cybersecurity software across threat, data and identity, and with industry-leading cybersecurity services delivered by IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and X-Force, IBM is the trusted partner to enable your cybersecurity strategy for the AI era.
Read why 84% of executives plan to prioritize generative AI cybersecurity solutions.
USD 4.45 Million was the global average cost of a data breach in 2023
50% is the AI market share milestone that will incentivize cybercriminals to invest in developing cost-effective tools to attack AI technologies
Generative AI introduces game-changing opportunities for enterprises, but also a sense of urgency to secure this new frontier. With existential business data and critical IP moving closer to the surface, organizations have a heightened responsibility to safeguard their entire AI lifecycle against current and emerging security risks, while also exploring how they can use these innovations to their advantage.
Businesses are rushing to benefit from AI, but it comes at a detrimental cost when security is an afterthought. They cannot afford to bring unsecured AI models and data into their environments, as attackers will undoubtedly target them for malicious gains. It’s paramount that businesses apply a holistic security framework and embed governance across their AI pipeline and underlying infrastructure.
This session will describe the Quantum threats to telecommunication systems. Explore the reality of the migration challenge facing operators and vendors for telecommunications and cryptography. An approach to a quantum-safe program of work and activities can keep customers and systems safe.
As quantum computers advance, they will challenge many of the security protocols on which the modern digital economy relies. This session will present a framework for transitioning to quantum-safe cryptography with agility and will share practical learnings from client experiences.
Today’s AI maturity preludes the rise of an AI attack surface, but threat proliferation has historically lagged behind tech introduction, warranting that we take a pragmatic and sober approach to examining what AI-engineered threats aren't realistic threats in the near term that defenders need to prepare for and how historical events can help us project a timeline for AI threat maturity.
Cloud computing introduced us to the idea of shadow data - but AI will introduce a even more critical issue: “Shadow AI.” Learn how to manage the potential growing sprawl of AI – and the sensitive data used to train it. The session will also current and emerging technologies designed to address the shadow AI and data challenge.
Access management has long plagued the industry as a point of failure in many security programs - with identity-based attacks serving as the top entry point for attackers last year, according to the latest X-Force Threat Index. As companies lean further into AI, the risks are even greater - as large language models create a single point of access to critical data for cyber criminals. Learn about these risks from an attackers perspective, as well as how to improve your identity and access management program for the AI era.
Red teaming of AI models is now emerging as a requirement from governments around the world as they look at protecting the new AI attack surface. Learn how a red team engagement for AI models differs from traditional test — including the background of the testers themselves.
AI represents a critical new attack surface - with new detection and response strategies required for threats such as model evasion, extraction, inference and poisoning. How can we harness AI-powered technologies today, to help better detect and respond to threats against AI as it becomes a growing target in the future? This panel discussion will also explore emerging technologies and approaches that are rising to address this new frontier, such as ML-Sec-Ops and ML Detection and Response.
Speakers:
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly embedded in enterprise operations, the security of foundation models, generative AI systems, and their associated data sets is a top priority. In this fireside chat, we bring together two key players in the AI security landscape: IBM CISO Koos Lodewijkx, and Suja Viswesan, VP Product Development. Koos and Suja will share their distinct perspectives on the critical aspects of securing AI in the enterprise including essential defensive strategies required to protect AI assets, challenges of integrating security considerations into the AI product development process, and the importance of fostering a culture of security awareness within product teams.
Explore how current and future applications of AI for security will change the game for security teams. The session will explore the evolving ways that humans and machines will work together in the AI era, with generative AI playing a key role to help elevate and upskill the security workforce.
“Harvest now, decrypt later” attacks could enable adversaries to steal encrypted files and store them until more advanced quantum computers emerge. All data — past, present, and future — that is not protected using quantum-safe security is now a liability. In this session, we will discuss the approach you can take to equip your organization with a plan and execution strategy for agile transition to quantum-safe cryptography.
Current and emerging regulations have created a new challenge for responsible AI implementation and usage across the enterprise, requiring deeper governance of the data, model, and managing privacy and usage of generative AI services. In this landscape, establishing and maintaining effective end-to-end enterprise cyber risk management and resiliency is a critical precursor to overall business risk oversight. Companies will need to factor AI regulations into the governance models for understanding risk and reporting. Learn how to better connect your AI governance strategy to your cybersecurity and risk management strategy using an automated, risk-based approach for cyber resilience and risk management.
For many organizations innovation takes precedence over securing Generative AI, despite most business leaders considering it important to secure AI solutions before deployment. So where’s the disconnect? IBM’s Institute for Business Value has new insights into concerns, unknowns and uncertainties amongst the C-Suite, impacting how they seek to leverage Generative AI for their security needs, as well as what’s needed to secure their AI investments. This session will highlight gaps and opportunities that organizations are faced with when it comes to generative AI adoption, and how partnerships can propel their secure AI journey.
Trust in AI hinges on our ability to safeguard these models and deployments against manipulation by attackers. What are the top ways adversaries might attempt to trick the machine learning pipeline to their advantage, and how can defenders get ahead of these threats today? Hear from the IBM Researchers developing new techniques, like "unlearning", for removing toxic language from models, pioneering an open source toolkit for developers guard AI against attacks: from manipulation of training data, to evasion threats that confuse AI models by inserting malicious data or manipulating objects the system infers.
In the era of AI-driven transformation, data resilience has emerged as a critical pillar for securing the foundation of AI workloads. Making the move to adopt end-to-end data resilience can pose a significant challenge to many organizations due to the array of tools, technologies, and processes that will be impacted. In this session you will learn about the practical steps you can take to evaluate the resiliency of your storage estate across on-premises, cloud, and edge workloads, how to create multiple layers of resilience to protect your AI investments, and steps you need to take to keep your business continuity team aligned to improve the availability of your AI-enabled processes.
Personal mobile phones and tablets have become indispensable tools for employees, blurring the lines between personal and professional devices. However, these devices have often remained invisible or managed separately from the enterprise network, creating potential security blind spots for Security Operations Center (SOC) teams. By bringing these historically unseen devices into the purview of SOC teams, organizations can gain comprehensive visibility and control over their entire network ecosystem. IBM and Samsung will discuss the challenges posed by the current siloed approach to mobile device management, the benefits of a unified security strategy and practical steps to achieve this.
Wednesday, May 8 at 10:00am PST
Cyberattacks continue to target system access controls. At the same time, IBM X-Force has observed a significant rise in identity-related attacks as an initial access vector over the past year. Safeguarding intellectual property, PII, critical infrastructure and supply chains has become an increasingly urgent concern for organizations amidst the rapid advancement of technologies including hybrid cloud, robotics, AI solutions, IoT, and OT. Attend this panel discussion with IBM identity access experts and IBM partners to gain best practices for how they have tackled this formidable challenge with leading organizations
