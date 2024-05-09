Organizations must apply a security framework around their generative AI strategies, central to which are data security and identity and access management. At the same time, generative AI will be a pivotal tool against attackers, helping maximize the security team’s time and talent, accelerate organizations’ threat detection and response capabilities, and dynamically secure user access to today’s distributed enterprise environments.

As a leader in cybersecurity software across threat, data and identity, and with industry-leading cybersecurity services delivered by IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and X-Force, IBM is the trusted partner to enable your cybersecurity strategy for the AI era.