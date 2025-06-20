What is public key encryption?

Public key encryption is a type of cryptographic system that uses a mathematically linked pair of keys—one public, one private—to encrypt and decrypt data. A "key" is a unique string of data that acts like a password to lock or unlock encrypted information, allowing people and systems to exchange sensitive information.

Also referred to as asymmetric cryptography or public key cryptography, this security approach differs from symmetric encryption in a fundamental way: it uses two distinct keys instead of one shared key.

In symmetric systems like the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), both parties use the same secret key—a temporary key shared by both parties—to encrypt and decrypt data. This approach requires the key to be securely exchanged beforehand. Public key encryption avoids this challenge by using a public key to encrypt and a private key to decrypt. It’s like a mailbox that anyone can drop a letter into, but only the owner can unlock.

This separation enables secure communication over untrusted networks. It also supports additional capabilities such as digital signatures, authentication and non-repudiation (undeniable proof of authorship).

In practice, the two security approaches are often combined: public key encryption establishes a shared secret, which is then used for faster symmetric encryption of the actual data.