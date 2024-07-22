The CVE catalog is more like a dictionary than a CVE database. It provides one name and one description for each vulnerability or exposure. In doing so, it enables communication between disparate tools and databases and helps improve interoperability and security coverage. CVE is free or public download and use. The CVE list feeds the US National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

CVE, the organization, is “an international, community-based effort that maintains a community-driven open data registry of publicly known cybersecurity vulnerabilities, known as the CVE list.”1



One of the fundamental challenges in cybersecurity is identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to compromise applications, systems and data. CVE helps address this challenge by providing a standardized framework for cataloging and tracking cybersecurity vulnerabilities that organizations can use to improve vulnerability management processes.

The CVE system uses unique identifiers, known as CVE IDs (sometimes called CVE numbers), to label each reported vulnerability. This facilitates effective communication, collaboration and management of security flaws.

The MITRE Corporation created CVE in 1999 as a reference catalog for categorizing security vulnerabilities in software and firmware. The CVE system helps organizations discuss and share information regarding cybersecurity vulnerabilities, assess the severity of vulnerabilities and make computer systems more secure.

The CVE Editorial Board oversees the CVE program. The board includes members from cybersecurity-related organizations, members from academia, research institutions, government agencies and other prominent security experts. Among other tasks, the board approves data sources, product coverage, coverage goals for CVE List entries and manages the ongoing assignment of new entries.2

US-CERT in the office of Cybersecurity and Communications at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sponsors the CVE program.3

