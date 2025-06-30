What is access management?

Access management and identity management together form the two pillars of a broader cybersecurity discipline—identity and access management (IAM). IAM deals with provisioning and protecting digital identities and user permissions in an IT system.

Identity management involves creating and maintaining identities for all users in a system, including human users (employees, customers or contractors) and nonhuman users (AI agents, IoT and endpoint devices or automated workloads).

Access management involves facilitating secure access for these users to an organization’s data, on-premises resources and cloud-based apps and assets. The core functions of access management include administering user access policies, authenticating user identities and authorizing valid users to perform certain actions in a system.

With the rise of cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, remote work and generative AI, access management has become a core component of network security. Organizations must enable more kinds of users to access more kinds of resources in more locations, all while preventing data breaches and keeping out unauthorized users.