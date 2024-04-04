What is identity orchestration?

In the age of digital transformation, organizations are adopting more software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, shifting to hybrid multicloud environments and embracing remote work. Today's corporate IT ecosystems contain a multivendor mix of cloud-based and on-premises apps and assets serving various users, from employees and contractors to partners and customers.

According to one report, the average business department uses 87 different SaaS apps..1 These apps often have their own identity systems, which might not readily integrate with one another. As a result, many organizations deal with fragmented identity landscapes and awkward user experiences.

For example, an employee might have separate accounts for the company’s ticket management system and customer relationship management (CRM) portal. This can make a simple task, like resolving customer service tickets, difficult. The user must juggle different digital identities to get ticket details from one system and pertinent customer records to another.

Meanwhile, IT and cybersecurity teams struggle to track user activity and enforce consistent access control policies throughout the network. In the previous example, the employee can end up with more privileges than they need in the project management system, while their CRM permissions are too low to access the records of the customers they’re serving.

Identity orchestration software helps streamline identity and access management by organizing distinct identity and authentication services into cohesive, automated workflows.

All of a company's identity tools integrate with the orchestration software, which creates and manages connections between them. This capability enables the organization to build custom IAM architecture, like vendor-agnostic single sign-on (SSO) systems, without replacing or retooling existing systems.

Returning to the prior example, the organization can use an identity orchestration platform to connect the employee’s accounts in the ticket management and CRM systems to an SSO platform and tie it all to a central user directory. This way, users can log in to the SSO once to access both apps, and the central directory automatically verifies their identities and enforces the right access permissions for each service.