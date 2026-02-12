What is user provisioning?

User provisioning, also known as account provisioning, is a critical part of identity and access management (IAM)—the practice of controlling digital identities and their access to organizational resources.

Unlike infrastructure provisioning, which manages servers and networks, user provisioning focuses specifically on managing user access to help ensure that the right people have appropriate permissions at the right times.

The user provisioning process typically begins during employee onboarding when new hires receive initial access to systems and applications. Organizations update provisioning continuously as users change roles and deprovision users during offboarding to revoke access.

Modern user provisioning relies heavily on automation to eliminate the manual, time-consuming processes that traditionally slowed onboarding and increased security risks. These provisioning solutions can help organizations manage multiple user identities efficiently across hybrid environments, including cloud-based systems, on-premises infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) applications.

Advanced provisioning tools can also integrate with HR systems, CRM platforms and directories to synchronize user attributes and automate account creation, updates and deprovisioning.