Zero trust security solutions

Your business gives multiple users access to your company's resources. And despite the different goals and needs of these employees, partners, clients and customers, they all require some level of access to corporate information. The number of connections and resources you need to manage make user verification complex.

Moving to a hybrid, multicloud infrastructure means your resources are also likely scattered throughout multiple IT environments, with multiple endpoints including IoT devices, with varying levels of visibility and control. It’s difficult to know if the right user has the right access to the right data. You need context to help you make the right decisions.

Equally concerning is the prevalence of malicious activity, such as malware, ransomware and phishing, that puts your network, digital assets and business at risk. According to the IBM Cost of Data Breach Report, costs surged 15% over the last 3 years.

Schedule a session with X-Force to discuss the findings of the report

An IBM zero trust security strategy can help organizations increase their cyber resiliency and manage the risks of a disconnected business environment, while still allowing users access to the appropriate resources. It’s a model and plan that uses context to securely connect the right users to sensitive data at the right time under the right conditions, while also protecting your organization from cyberthreats. The approach helps create zero trust policies, which allows highly protected remote work, hybrid work and also provides a high security posture for the standard, on-premises, behind the firewall work model.