What is network penetration testing?

The way network penetration works is that ethical hackers, or red teams, use hacking tools and techniques to do a mock cyberattack on an organization’s computer system. The aim is to get behind the organization’s firewall and gain unauthorized access.

Network penetration testing can include attacking web applications, APIs, endpoints, and physical controls. Simulated attacks on the operating system can reveal security weaknesses and show the organization where there are weak spots.

The fake attacks help security teams uncover pertinent security vulnerabilities to the network infrastructure. Common threats that can be tested include a distributed denial of service (DDos) attack, domain name system (DNS), malware, phishing, and SQL injection.

The testers also use tools to conduct recon and automate the pen testing process. There are often two types of tests used: internal and external.

Internal network tests: In an internal test, pen testers act as internal attackers or someone who may be trying to do a malicious act with stolen credentials. The main purpose of this type of test is to find vulnerabilities a person or employee might use from within the organization. This is done by stealing information and abusing privileges to access private or sensitive data.

External network tests: The external network penetration testing services are meant to mimic outside attackers trying to break into the network. These pen testers work to find security issues that are directly connected to the internet, such as servers, routers, websites, applications, and employee computers, which are open source risks.