What is a phishing simulation?

A phishing simulation is a cybersecurity exercise that tests an organization’s ability to recognize and respond to a phishing attack.

A phishing attack is a fraudulent email, text or voice message designed to trick people into downloading malware (such as ransomware), revealing sensitive information (such as usernames, passwords or credit card details) or sending money to the wrong people.

During a phishing simulation, employees receive simulated phishing emails (or texts or phone calls) that mimic real-world phishing attempts. The messages employ the same social engineering tactics (e.g., impersonating someone the recipient knows or trusts, creating a sense of urgency) to gain the trust of the recipient and manipulate them into taking ill-advised action. The only difference is that recipients who take the bait (e.g., clicking a malicious link, downloading a malicious attachment, entering information into a fraudulent landing page or processing a fake invoice) simply fail the test, without adverse impact to the organization.

In some cases, employees who click on the mock malicious link are brought to a landing page indicating that they fell prey to a simulated phishing attack, with information on how to better spot phishing scams and other cyberattacks in the future. After the simulation, organizations also receive metrics on employee click rates and often follow up with additional phishing awareness training.