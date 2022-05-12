What is unified endpoint management (UEM)?

UEM is the latest in a series of mobile security management tools, which are tools that emerged and evolved in response to the changing relationship between organizations, employees, mobile devices and working styles over the last two decades.

From MDM...

The first mobile devices introduced in the workplace were company-owned, and mobile device management (MDM) tools were developed to enable IT administrators to manage and secure these devices. MDM tools gave administrators total control over all features of a device. They might provision, enroll and encrypt devices, configure and control wireless access, install and manage enterprise apps, track the location of the devices, and lock and wipe a device if it was lost of stolen.

...to MAM...

MDM was an acceptable mobile management solution until smartphones became so popular that employees wanted to use their personal smartphones for work (instead of carrying both a work and a personal device). BYOD was born. And soon, employees bristled at surrendering total control of their personal phones and personal data to MDM.

A new solution, mobile application management (MAM), emerged. Instead of focusing on management control of the entire mobile device, MAM focused on app management. With MAM, administrators might take total control over corporate apps and the corporate data associated with them; they might also exercise enough control over employees’ personal apps to protect corporate data, without touching or even seeing employees’ personal data.

...to EMM...

But MAM solutions also found their limits, most of which resulted from their sheer inability to keep pace with the explosion of new apps employees might add to their iOS or Android devices. In response, vendors combined MDM, MAM and some related tools to create enterprise mobility management (EMM) suites. EMM provided the corporate data security of MDM, the superior employee experience of MAM, and management and security control over all devices used outside of the office—not only smartphones, but off-site laptops and PCs too.

...to UEM

EMM left one final endpoint management gap (and potential security vulnerability). Because it didn’t offer capabilities for managing onsite end-user devices, it required administrators to use separate tools and policies for onsite and off-site device management and security. This created more work, confusion and opportunity for error, right about the same time that more employers were trying to let more employees work from home.

UEM emerged as the solution to this problem. It combines the functions of EMM with the capabilities of client management tools (CMTs) used traditionally to manage on-premises PCs and laptops. Most UEM tools also include, integrate or interact with endpoint security tools such as antivirus and anti-malware software, web control software, user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) solutions, integrated firewalls and more.