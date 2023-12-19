Today, organizations face a growing number of compliance regulations across industries and jurisdictions. These compliance regulations are often complex and industry-specific, like HIPAA, for the healthcare industry, or regionally specific, like GDPR, for the European Union.

Failure to comply with these legal requirements can often bring heavy fines and legal troubles. For instance, in May 2023, Ireland's data protection authority imposed a fine of USD 1.3 billion on the California-based Meta for GDPR violations.

Additionally, consumer attitudes toward compliance issues and cybersecurity are shifting. In a recent McKinsey study, 85 percent of respondents said it was important to know a company's data privacy policy before making a purchase. Businesses are starting to see that compliance isn't just the price to pay for doing business; it might even be good for business.

Still, meeting compliance regulations can be challenging. Many organizations are increasingly global and have multiple offices worldwide with employees and customers across several regions, all with different regulatory requirements. These organizations might find it difficult to stay ahead of compliance requirements, especially as laws and regulations continue to change with the advent of new technologies. Organizations also risk introducing additional layers of compliance complexity every time they add a new business initiative or data-handling method.

A compliance management system (CMS) helps organizations face this complex regulatory landscape and remain compliant. It makes it easier to automatically check for areas of non-compliance in near real-time and respond to shifting regulations and legal requirements.

An effective CMS also lets organizations standardize their compliance efforts across regions and customize their approach to remain compliant with industry-specific regulations and standards. More broadly, a CMS also helps enforce ethical standards and establish a culture of compliance and corporate accountability.