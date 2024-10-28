CISA and FBI release secure by design alert on cross-site scripting

When an attacker successfully exploits an XSS vulnerability, they can hijack user sessions, steal sensitive information such as login credentials or even alter website content to trick users into providing personal data. For instance, XSS can be used to install malware on a user’s device, display phishing attack forms or redirect users to malicious websites.

A prime example of this is the 2024 data breach orchestrated by the hacker group “ResumeLooters.” By leveraging both SQL injection and XSS vulnerabilities, the group compromised over 65 job-listing and retail sites, stealing the personal information of over 2 million job seekers. The attackers injected malicious scripts into legitimate sites, which allowed them to harvest names, email addresses, phone numbers and more.

Another well-known XSS exploitation attack includes the 2019 breach of Fortnite. In this incident, intruders used a retired web page with an XSS vulnerability to target over 200 million users. The breach allowed hackers to steal in-game currency and eavesdrop on player conversations.