Vulnerability assessment software and solutions

Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving, and data infrastructures are highly dynamic- with changes in user privileges, roles or configurations, and new versions or patches releasing regularly. Many organizations lack the centralized visibility and control or skilled resources within their IT infrastructure to review changes systematically and continuously to determine if they have introduced security gaps or security vulnerabilities.

Periodic assessments help organizations stay ahead of these gaps by identifying and addressing weaknesses in their operating systems before they can be exploited by attackers.

A vulnerability assessment is a systematic process for identifying, classifying, and prioritizing weaknesses in data infrastructures, application security, and platforms. Guardium Vulnerability Assessment identifies weaknesses that could be exploited by malicious actors, such as hackers who use malware, to access sensitive data and exploit network vulnerabilities.

How does a vulnerability assesment work?