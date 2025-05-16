Data privacy solutions

Strengthen data privacy protection, build customer trust and grow your business
Get the Cost of a Data Breach report
Exterior white concrete pattern wall building

5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth. Move from productivity to performance with agentic AI

 

As disruption destroys old ways of working, CEOs have little choice but to take a chance on the unknown. Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.

Get insights
Protect your privacy

Organizations that go beyond simple regulatory compliance can build trust with customers and stand out from competitors. IBM Security® solutions help you to deliver trusted customer experiences and to grow your business with a holistic, adaptive approach to data privacy based on zero trust principles and proven data privacy protection.

 
X-Force® 2025 Threat Intelligence Index

Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.

 Get the latest threat intelligence
Benefits of data privacy
Understand data risk

Assess data usage and risk against customer and regulatory responsibilities.
Secure data sharing

Protect personal data with security controls to deliver trusted experiences.
Automate incidence response

Respond efficiently to remediate risk and compliance issues and to scale more easily.
IBM Guardium Discover and Classify

IBM Security and 1touch.io have partnered to bring you data discovery for privacy and security. Take advantage of accurate, scalable and integrated discovery and classification of structured and unstructured data across all environments.

 Learn more about IBM Discover and Classify
Data privacy solutions Comprehensive data protection

IBM Guardium® software provides advanced data security that’s integrated and scalable.

 Explore Guardium now Book a free product demo Consent management

IBM Verify delivers privacy-aware consumer identity and access management.

 Explore Verify Try Verify for free Faster incident response

IBM QRadar® SOAR accelerates cyber resilience and enables automation of repetitive tasks.

 Explore SOAR Book a free product demo Data resilience

Flash storage solutions for storage data protection and cyber resilience promote operational continuity, better performance and lower infrastructure costs.

 Explore flash storage solutions Data governance

IBM Cloud Pak for Data provides tools to create a governed data foundation to accelerate data outcomes and address privacy and compliance requirements.

 Explore the data governance use case Try Cloud Pak for Data for free Data privacy management

Automate private data reporting to improve compliance accuracy, reduce audit time, and accelerate initiatives with IBM OpenPages Data Privacy Management.

 Explore data privacy management Book a free product demo
Data privacy services
Satellite view of city lights in several major European and Nordic cities, including Stockholm Sweden; Osly, Norway; Helsinki, Finland, and Reykjavik, Iceland.
Data privacy policy services

Access privacy services that help you establish rules for handling and using protected information.

 Explore privacy services
Business people working in server room
Data security services

Collaborate with data security experts to protect your most sensitive data.

 Explore data security services
Businessman and woman with laptop and tablet in bright office
Risk and compliance services

Manage your security risks and compliance by teaming with data privacy consultants.

 Explore risk services
Resources Cost of a Data Breach report
Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce these costs from the experiences of 604 organizations and 3,556 cybersecurity and business leaders.
Five common data security pitfalls
Explore this e-book and learn how to improve your data security and compliance posture.
Prepare for the future of data privacy
Five key considerations to set your organization up for the future of the evolving data privacy landscape.
Next steps

How can we help? Contact us now to schedule a meeting with an IBM expert.