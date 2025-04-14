What is environmental monitoring?

Environmental monitoring is the observation and assessment of the state of natural resources and environmental characteristics such as air, water, soil and biodiversity.
Environmental monitoring systems collect and measure data to understand current environmental conditions, detect changes over time, identify potential problems and predict future conditions.
For example, a government agency might use environmental monitoring tools to track water quality in a river, including indicators such as temperature, acidity and the presence of pollutants. Continuous monitoring can help detect problems—such as a sudden spike in pollutants caused by industrial runoff—so that issues can be addressed and the damage can be limited.
Scientists, researchers, businesses and regulatory bodies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) use environmental monitoring data to create impact assessment reports, evaluate compliance with environmental protection laws and guide decision-making to better manage natural resources.
Environmental monitoring helps organizations gather critical data they can use to protect public health, preserve vulnerable ecosystems, develop environmental policies and regulations and improve operational efficiency. The benefits of environmental monitoring include:
Environmental monitoring measures can detect air pollution, contaminants in drinking water and soil and other pollutants that can threaten human health and disrupt operations.
For example, manufacturing facilities might use air quality sensors to track and manage levels of particulate matter. If particulate levels cross a certain threshold, they can harm workers and lead to fines and shutdowns.
Data on water quality, biodiversity, soil contamination and habitat loss can help inform conservation efforts and resource management.
For example, an energy company operating a hydroelectric dam depends on the health of the river’s ecosystem to generate power. The company must consider data on flow rates, sediment levels and other factors to make sound operational choices.
Environmental monitoring tools can also enable broader preservation projects, such as climate change monitoring. Environmental data such as sea levels, temperatures, weather patterns and greenhouse gas emissions help researchers understand and track trends in the global climate.
Real-time monitoring of seismic activity, weather conditions, water levels and air quality help provide early warnings for natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and hurricanes.
These datapoints can also help organizations manage longer-term risks. For example, changing weather patterns can affect shipping routes and agricultural yields, disrupting supply chains. By proactively monitoring weather changes, organizations can adapt rather than be caught unaware.
Many industries must follow mandated environmental monitoring programs to ensure their products and processes do not threaten public health. For example, in the US, the Clean Water Act establishes guidelines organizations must follow when discharging waste into certain bodies of water.
Environmental monitoring systems can help organizations comply with these types of regulations by enabling them to proactively track their impact before it becomes a problem. Environmental monitoring measurements can also provide validation of an organization’s compliance if audited or investigated.
Taken together, all the data collected through environmental monitoring helps organizations make more informed decisions to better manage the long-term health of the natural resources and environments they depend on. Organizations can avoid disruptions, reduce liability and proactively address risk.
Organizations use different types of environmental monitoring to assess different aspects of the environment. Common types of environmental monitoring include:
Air monitoring measures pollutants in the atmosphere such as ozone, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. These pollutants can cause health problems in humans such as cardiovascular disease and respiratory issues. They also contribute to acid rain, which can harm sensitive ecosystems such as lakes and forests.
Organizations often monitor air quality by using sensors to capture air samples. The samples are then analyzed to determine the presence and concentration of air pollutants, as well as other factors such as temperature and humidity.
Geographic information system (GIS) models—computer systems that generate connected visualizations of geospatial data—can help researchers track air quality levels and pollution concentrations in particular areas.
Water monitoring analyzes physical, chemical and biological characteristics to ensure that water is safe for human consumption and aquatic ecosystems.
Common threats to water quality include heavy metals, pesticides, nitrates, industrial chemicals and E. coli bacteria.
Microbiological analysis and conductivity testing are often core components of water monitoring. Microbiological analysis detects harmful microorganisms—such as viruses, bacteria and fungi—in water supplies. Conductivity testing evaluates the electrical conductivity of water, which can help determine whether pollutants such as industrial waste, sewage or agricultural runoff are present.
Soil monitoring helps identify threats to plant growth, biodiversity, agriculture and other aspects of an ecosystem. Researchers observe and analyze factors such as soil texture, color, nutrient levels, microbial activity and root health to understand soil quality.
Erosion monitoring involves tracking the loss of soil due to forces such as wind or water. Erosion can remove nutrients and organic matter that are critical for plant growth, thereby disturbing the ecosystem.
Researchers monitor soil erosion through visual assessments, soil samples, groundcover vegetation measurements and infrared or ultrasonic sensors that can detect changes in elevation and moisture levels.
Excessive amounts of salts in water and soil can degrade ecosystem health, reduce crop yields and harm animal life.
To track water salinity, researchers might take direct samples, test electrical conductivity or measure thermal emissions, which are affected by salinity levels.
To track salinity in soil, researchers often use remote sensing tools such as satellite and aerial photography to identify unique patterns of light called spectral light signatures. Because salinity changes the way light is reflected from soil, the wavelengths of spectral light can help measure salinity levels.
Likewise, salt crusts and vegetation can also help determine soil salinity. If soluble salts are present in soil, they will leave behind white deposits or crusts when they evaporate. Vegetation that shows stunted growth, discoloration or changes in the size or shape of leaves is also an indication of soil salinity.
Biodiversity refers to all forms of life in an ecosystem, including animals, plants, microorganisms and more.
Biodiversity monitoring typically involves methods for observing species populations, including migration tracking, invasive species identification, field surveys, DNA sampling and acoustic monitoring, which detects species based on characteristic sounds they make.
Heavy metals such as lead, organic pollutants such as pesticides and radioactive materials can threaten soil, air and water quality. Contamination monitoring relies on sampling and laboratory testing to identify, track and measure these harmful elements.
Mass spectrometry, which measures the interaction between light and matter, is frequently used for contamination monitoring at the molecular level. It can detect trace pollutants in parts-per-trillion levels from air, soil and water samples.
Environmental monitoring processes typically include four stages:
The first step for environmental monitoring is to define the goals and scope of the project. This definition typically includes the activities to be performed, environmental parameters to be tracked and geographical area to be monitored.
For example, an environmental monitoring system might focus on the presence of certain pollutants in the air and water surrounding a manufacturing facility, with the goal of ensuring pollutants do not reach hazardous levels.
Next, researchers or other stakeholders responsible for environmental monitoring systematically gather information about environmental conditions relevant to the stated objective. Stakeholders can use various techniques, ranging from direct field sampling to remote sensing.
For example, to collect air quality data from a manufacturing facility, an organization might install a series of sensors in the surrounding area to continuously analyze air quality.
Next, stakeholders analyze the datasets they collected to reveal relationships, patterns and trends in ecosystem health and environmental conditions. Different types of data analysis and statistical techniques are used to draw meaningful conclusions from the findings.
For example, researchers might use statistical software to graph trends in air quality in the area surrounding a manufacturing facility. These graphs can then indicate whether the facility is negatively affecting air quality over time.
The final phase of environmental monitoring is to clearly communicate the results to target audiences, which can include policymakers, executives, researchers, regulators or the public, depending on the purpose of the program.
Report formats can vary. For example, an environmental impact assessment for a proposed factory would produce a lengthy, comprehensive report for executives and authorities. On the other hand, a sustainability report touting an organization’s environmental commitments might be disseminated through webinars, social media posts or .gov websites.
Researchers are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the speed and accuracy of environmental monitoring.
AI can automate time-consuming tasks such as environmental data management and the calibration of data collection instruments. By analyzing large datasets from sensors, satellite imagery and field sampling, AI tools can identify patterns, uncover risks and forecast future trends in less time—and potentially with more accuracy—than human analysts alone.
AI technologies are now in use in areas such as air and water quality monitoring, wildlife conservation, deforestation detection, climate change monitoring, waste management, agriculture and ocean monitoring.
For example, machine learning is now used to predict air quality levels several weeks into the future and forecast the likelihood and severity of toxic algal blooms in lakes. Large language models (LLMs) are also at work helping researchers summarize findings, generate reports and extract key insights from vast amounts of environmental monitoring data.
