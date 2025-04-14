What is environmental monitoring?

Environmental monitoring systems collect and measure data to understand current environmental conditions, detect changes over time, identify potential problems and predict future conditions.

For example, a government agency might use environmental monitoring tools to track water quality in a river, including indicators such as temperature, acidity and the presence of pollutants. Continuous monitoring can help detect problems—such as a sudden spike in pollutants caused by industrial runoff—so that issues can be addressed and the damage can be limited.

Scientists, researchers, businesses and regulatory bodies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) use environmental monitoring data to create impact assessment reports, evaluate compliance with environmental protection laws and guide decision-making to better manage natural resources.