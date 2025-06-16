What is database normalization?

16 June 2025
Normalization optimizes tables in database management systems (DBMS) to meet what are known as normal forms: sets of rules governing how attributes are organized within a table. These rules are based largely on relationships between attributes (columns), including keys used for uniquely identifying rows.
At its core, database normalization—sometimes called data normalization—helps businesses and institutions more effectively organize, query and maintain large volumes of complex, interrelated and dynamic data. Though enterprises now generate and store data at an unprecedented scale, the need for database normalization isn’t new. It predates cloud storage and even the invention of data warehouses.
Since the 1960s, corporations have struggled to manage large datasets. In the 1970s, Edgar F. Codd, the IBM mathematician known for his landmark paper introducing relational databases, proposed that database normalization could avoid “undesirable” dependencies between attributes (columns) and the problems they can create.
In other words, when data records are related to each other in a database structure, changes to single values or rows in a large, complicated table might yield unintended consequences—such as data inconsistency and data loss. Database normalization is designed to minimize such risks.
The benefits of database normalization include:
When larger, more complicated tables are decomposed (or divided) into smaller, simpler tables, altering a database becomes an easier, less error-prone process, and limits changes to the now-smaller tables of related data.
While intentional data redundancy can help improve data quality, security and availability, uninentional data redundancy is the effect of systems inadvertently creating duplicate data, which results in inefficiencies.
Reducing duplicate data through database normalization can lower data storage costs. This is especially important for cloud environments where pricing is often based on the volume of data storage used.
Less data redundancy due to normalization can also lead to faster data queries as lower redundancy often requires less data processing during searches.
The normalization of data structures can prevent three key types of anomalies:
Insertion anomalies: An insertion anomaly occurs when a data record cannot be inserted into a table because it is missing values required by one or more columns in the table.
Deletion anomalies: A deletion anomaly occurs when the deletion of a record results in the unintentional deletion of important data included in that record.
Update anomalies: An update anomaly occurs when an instance of data is updated in one location in a database but not in other locations where that data value is also stored, resulting in a lack of data consistency.
In relational databases, a key is a column or an ordered collection of columns used to identify rows of data in a table. Keys in relational models also establish associations between related tables. These capabilities support successful, efficient SQL database queries. Keys that figure prominently in database normalization rules include:
A primary key is a column or columns in a database table with values that serve as unique identifiers for each row or record. For example, a student ID column could be a primary key in a table of student information. Defining characteristics of primary keys are that they exclude null values, have no duplicate values and may consist of either single columns or multiple columns.
Keys that consist of two or more columns are called composite keys. When primary keys are composite keys, they may be called composite primary keys.
A candidate key is a column or group of columns that has the characteristics of a primary key but has not been assigned primary key status.
A foreign key in one table refers to a specific primary key in another table in order to define a relationship between the tables. When larger tables are divided into smaller tables during normalization, foreign keys and primary keys establish an association between the new tables.
Super keys, while similar to composite primary keys, also consist of more columns than are necessary to uniquely identify records.
Several database normalization constraints are based on the relationships (also known as dependencies) between primary keys and columns that are neither primary nor candidate keys. The latter are known as non-key attributes or non-prime attributes.
Relationships between attributes in databases where one attribute (the determinant) determines the value of another attribute are known as functional dependencies. Types of functional dependencies between attributes include partial dependency, transitive dependency, multi-valued dependency and join dependency. These relationships are best understood when discussed in the context of relevant sets of normalization rules, or normal forms.
Executing normalization in data models involves designing tables to conform with one or more levels of normalization, also known as normal forms. Common forms include:
First normal form, the most basic database normalization criteria, requires that a database table schema includes a primary key while excluding repetition among columns. To be more specific, a table in first normal form should not have fields with arrays of values—for instance, a single cell with three different names in it—nor should it include repeating groups, which are different columns that store the same type of data.
To better understand first normal form, let’s use the following set of columns as an example:1
rec_num
lname
fname
bdate
anniv
child1
child2
child3
The columns comprise a table of a group of parents, including their names, birthdays, wedding anniversaries, emails and children’s names.
This table violates first normal form because it contains three separate columns storing the same type of information: children’s names. In this case in particular, the table structure could open the door to insertion errors. For example, in the real world, many parents have fewer than three children.
In our example table, it’s not possible to add such parents’ records to the table. In addition, querying this table for a child’s name would be inefficient, requiring searching data in three different columns in every row.
Achieving first normal form for the data in the table requires separating the original table into two. One table would include most of the attributes of the original table, while the other would focus on children.
TABLE 1
rec_num
lname
fname
bdate
anniv
TABLE 2
rec_num child_name
In this example, the new tables remain linked through the “rec_num” column, which is the primary key in Table 1 and is referenced by Table 2’s “rec_num” column, which serves as a foreign key.
While satisfying first normal form might not reduce redundant data (“rec_num” values will appear in multiple rows of Table 2 when parents have more than one child) the elimination of repeating groups can make queries simpler.
In second normal form, no non-key attribute has a partial dependency on the primary key in the table. In other words, if a primary key is a composite key, the non-key attribute should depend on every column in that composite key.
For example, consider an inventory table that has records of quantities of specific parts that are stored at particular warehouses. The following figure shows the attributes of the inventory entity.2
part
warehouse
quantity
warehouse_address
In this example, the “part” and “warehouse” columns form a composite primary key. However, the attribute “warehouse_address” depends only on the value of “warehouse,” so the table violates second normal form.
This table is also prone to data redundancy, with the value for warehouse_address listed each time a record for a part from the same warehouse appears in the table. This raises the risk of update errors should the address be updated in one row and not in others. A deletion error may also occur if any one warehouse stops storing parts—should records of those parts be deleted, the warehouse address would be deleted as well.
To satisfy second normal form and reduce the likelihood of errors, the data can be distributed between two new tables:
TABLE 1
part
warehouse
quantity
TABLE 2
warehouse warehouse_address
A table in third normal form satisfies both first and second normal forms while also avoiding situations where non-key attributes depend on other non-key attributes instead of primary keys. When non-key attributes do depend on other non-key attributes, this is known as a transitive dependency—a violation of third normal form.
Consider the following table of employee information:3
emp_num
emp_fname
emp_lname
dept_num
dept_name
0200
David
Brown
D11
Manufacturing System
0320
Ramlal
Mehta
E21
Software Support
0220
Jennifer
Lutz
D11
Manufacturing System
In this table, the primary key is the “emp_num” column. However, the “dept_name” column depends on the “dept_num” column, a non-key attribute. Therefore, the table does not meet third normal form and raises the risk of errors such as update anomalies—if a department name, such as “manufacturing system,” changed, it would have to be updated in more than one row under the current table schema.
Organizing the data into third normal form in a normalized database could prevent such errors. In this case, this process would entail structuring the data into three separate tables: EMPLOYEE, DEPARTMENT, and EMPLOYEE_DEPARTMENT 4
EMPLOYEE Table
emp_num
emp_fname
emp_lname
0200
David
Brown
0320
Ramlal
Mehta
0220
Jennifer
Lutz
DEPARTMENT Table
dept_num
dept_name
D11
Manufacturing System
E21
Software Support
EMPLOYEE_DEPARTMENT Table
dept_num
emp_num
D11
0200
D11
0220
E21
0320
Boyce-Codd Normal Form, or BCNF, is a normal form that is considered a stricter or stronger version of third normal form. BCNF requires the use of super keys.
A table is in fourth normal form if it does not have multi-valued dependencies. Multi-valued dependencies occur when the values of two or more columns are independent of each other and only dependent on the primary key.
A commonly cited example in tutorials centers on employee tables listing both skills and languages. An employee can have several skills and speak multiple languages. Two relationships exist: one between employees and skills and one between employees and languages.
A table is not in fourth normal form if it represents both relationships. Converting the data into fourth normal form would require structuring it into two tables—one for employee skills and one for languages.
Commonly considered the highest level of normalization, fifth normal form is a criterion centered on join dependency. In join dependency, after a table is divided into smaller tables, it is possible to reconstitute the original table by bringing the new tables back together again—all without losing any data or accidentally creating new rows of data. It is comparable to a completed jigsaw puzzle that, when broken apart, can be put back together into its original form.
In fifth normal form, a table should be divided into smaller tables only when join dependency is achievable. If, however, attempts to reconstitute the original table from smaller tables unintentionally leads to the creation of a slightly different table, then decomposition of the original table should not take place. Returning to our jigsaw puzzle analogy, it would be like putting a puzzle back together again, only to find a piece is missing or that an extra piece has materialized.
For all its benefits, database normalization comes with trade-offs. For instance, prior to normalization, a user seeking specific data might only have to query one table. However, if a database has more tables following a normalization, the user may find themselves having to query multiple tables—which can be a slower and more expensive process.
Additionally, even as normalization makes individual tables simpler, it can increase the complexity of the database overall, requiring significant expertise on the part of database designers and administrators to ensure proper implementation.
Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Access our guide to learn how to use the right databases for applications, analytics and generative AI.
Learn how an open data lakehouse approach can provide trustworthy data and faster analytics and AI projects execution.
Gain unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.
Use IBM database solutions to meet various workload needs across the hybrid cloud.
Explore IBM Db2, a relational database that provides high performance, scalability and reliability for storing and managing structured data. It is available as SaaS on IBM Cloud or for self-hosting.
Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.
To thrive, companies must use data to build customer loyalty, automate business processes and innovate with AI-driven solutions. Make better decisions faster with IBM Cognos Analytics.
1 “First normal form.” IBM Documentation, Informix Servers. 19 November 2024.
2, 3, 4 “Normalization in database design.” IBM Documentation, Db2 for z/OS. 22 January 2025.