Data Accuracy vs Data Integrity: Similarities and differences

Data integrity is the maintenance and assurance of the consistency, accuracy, and reliability of data throughout its lifecycle. It ensures that data remains unaltered and uncompromised from its original state when it was created, transmitted, or stored. Data integrity is crucial for organizations to trust the data they use for decision-making, as well as to comply with regulatory requirements. There are several factors that can impact data integrity, including human error, system failures, and deliberate tampering. To maintain data integrity, organizations implement various processes and controls, such as data validation, access controls, backups, and audits.

Data validation checks help identify errors and inconsistencies in data, while access controls restrict unauthorized users from accessing or modifying data. Backups ensure that data can be restored in case of data loss or corruption, and audits help verify that data integrity has been maintained throughout its lifecycle.

Data integrity is often achieved through the use of error detection and correction techniques, such as checksums, cyclic redundancy checks, and digital signatures. These techniques help identify and correct errors that may have been introduced during data transmission or storage.

In this article: