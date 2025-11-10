Unstructured data use cases are scenarios in which organizations extract value from information that doesn’t fit neatly into rows and columns. Examples include text files, social media posts, multimedia files and more.

In the era of big data, organizations generate and collect large volumes of raw data and information from a wide range of sources such as webinars, documents and digital interactions. Most of that data is unstructured: free-form content such as meeting transcripts, sensor readings and video footage that defy traditional tabular format.

While structured data—information neatly stored in spreadsheets, relational databases and predefined schemas—remains critical, being data-driven extends beyond rows and columns. In fact, analysts estimate that up to 90% of enterprise-generated data falls into this unstructured category.1 For many organizations, that’s a vast reservoir of untapped “dark data,” ripe with potential but locked behind complexity.

By applying technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to unstructured datasets, organizations can optimize data management and turn previously trapped information into valuable insights.



